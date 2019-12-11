It’s the most wonderful time of year, when you’re getting over your food coma post-Thanksgiving, trying to keep up with all the holiday parties and event invitations swirling about, and then you look at a calendar and realize that Christmas is in exactly two weeks!
Telluride’s lively winter concert calendar unofficially seems to kick off this week with a variety of fun events featuring both local acts, new faces to Telluride and nationally touring artists.
Thursday night at the Sheridan Opera House, electronic act SoDown plays with opening support from Kyral x Banko and Since JulEYE.
SoDown is Boulder native Ehren River Wright, who grew up listening to funk, soul and hip-hop. In 2010, he saw Pretty lights at Red Rocks, which set him on his electronic career trajectory. As fate would have it, he ended up opening for Pretty Lights at the same venue seven years later.
He plays live saxophone as he DJs, and the result is an impressive and organic electronic sound.
Tickets are $25 for general admission on the floor and $35 for reserved seats in the balcony. The show starts at 8 p.m., and the doors and SHOW Bar open at 7 p.m.
Friday night no one will be bored as there are plenty of events to choose from throughout the course of the evening.
Rock and Roll Academy’s winter concert begins at the Sheridan Opera House at 5:30 p.m., as bands of all ages show off what they learned this semester through the music education program. The show is free, so head out early in the evening to cheer these kids on and make them feel like rockstars.
The Telluride Choral Society presents their annual WinterSing on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Christ Church. This year’s theme is “Light of the Season.” The show is conducted by Rhonda Muckerman with Susan Ensor on piano and featured percussionist Alan Booradley.
The show features singers of all ages and vocal ranges and is a treat for music fans in need of a dose of holiday cheer. And considering how small and tightknit our community is, you probably know people who are in the Choral Society but just don’t realize it yet.
If you can’t make it Friday, you can also catch the show on Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets for either performance are $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door. When I attended last year’s performance, they didn’t accept credit cards, so be sure to bring cash just in case.
At 9 p.m. on Friday night, Telluride Brewing celebrates its anniversary at the Liberty with DJ Wombat (Pete Goldberg whom I featured in this space just a couple weeks ago). Tickets are $5 at the door, and knowing the Telluride Brewing guys and their friends, it’s going to be a fun time.
Saturday night kicks off Mountain Village’s annual Holiday Prelude with a host of free, family friendly events throughout the day in Mountain Village Center, including ice skating, sledding, Santa’s Village and more.
For a full schedule of prelude events, visit townofmountainvillage.com/events.
The night wraps up with DJ Soul Atomic playing an ice skating party at Reflection Plaza (the ice rink by the Madeline hotel) from 7-9 p.m. If you’ve been missing Soul Atomic’s sweet DJing, be sure to check that out.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival will soon be announcing its summer lineup as we approach the Winter Solstice, and to get in the foot-stomping bluegrass mood, be sure to head to the Liberty on Saturday.
Durango-based band The Stillhouse Junkies will take the stage around 9 p.m. They’ve competed twice in the Bluegrass Festival band competition, coming in close to taking the top prize, and they’re super fun. In the past year they started touring around the country, and even recorded their forthcoming album with the help of Charlie Rose of Elephant Revival.
I may be biased, having grown up with their fiddle player, but they are really good and fun to see live.
And last but not least, Widespread Panic fans are in for a dang treat on Saturday with keyboardist JoJo Hermann playing a special set at the Sheridan Opera House with rocker Jerry Joseph. They’ll be joined by special guest Sherman Ewing.
Tickets are $30 for general admission on the floor and $40 for reserved seats in the balcony. The show starts at 9 p.m. with SHOW Bar opening at 8 p.m.
Tickets for both Sheridan Opera House shows can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
