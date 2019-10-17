Telluride offseason! A great time to recharge, hunker down, head out to the desert or travel anywhere. For music fans that didn’t get enough action during the local summer festivals, the fall downtime is an ideal time to branch out to enjoy unique live music experiences that don’t always find their way to the box canyon.
Over the past few years, I’ve found myself on the road during the fall offseason satisfying cravings for loud fuzzy-sounding amps, up-and-coming bands, delicious craft beers, outdoor adventure and a glimpse into other music scenes. While larger festivals like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Desert Daze and last weekend’s Austin City Limits have dominated my travels over the past few fall’s, there is one go-to Southwest live music gem that keeps me coming back over and over again — Meow Wolf.
About six hours south of Telluride, located in the heart of the legendary art hotbed of Santa Fe, lies a pioneering immersive art experience like no other. What was started as a progressive art collective in a warehouse quickly caught the attention of wealthy investors like “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin and has since turned into an international art destination. This one-of-a-kind art experience is abundant with trippy installations and thought-provoking storylines, complemented by intricate video and music production, along with “extended reality content,” all designed to take visitors on a journey.
The art experience itself is a must-do, but more exciting to the live music fan is the stage built into the middle of the lively immersive experience. The intimate venue space has a 400-person capacity and is interwoven into mind-bending installations that create a special vibe for attendees and performing artists alike. Attendees are welcome to explore the space early, allowing for a once or twice over of the exhibit space without the crowds and a chance to enjoy the lobby and patio bar featuring regional craft beers.
The talent bookers at Meow Wolf are no slouches either, consistently billing top-notch indie, electronic, rock and up-and-coming acts that are somewhat of a rarity in the Southwest. Exciting names like Animal Collective, Kurt Vile, Kamasi Washington and more have played there over the last year.
UPCOMING SHOW PICKS
Shovels and Rope, Nov. 1: The twangy country-rock duo has brought explosive energy to Telluride via the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival and shows at the Sheridan Opera House. It will be a foot-stomping, high energy show at Meow Wolf.
Allah-Las, Nov. 5: The celebrated surf rock band have brought their fuzzed out, crunchy, psychedelic tunes to most corners of the world following three strong albums. Their new album “Lahs” celebrates the cultures of the world in their unique fashion and this show is a must attend for fans of psychedelic, surf or alternative rock.
IF YOU GO
More than just a trip for a concert, Sante Fe features incredible accommodations, culinary experiences, outdoor recreation and more.
By Car: Durango is conveniently located about two-fifths of the way. Get a jump start and stay in the fun and lively college town for an evening on your way there or back. While Google Maps will route you the fastest way on Highway 550 though Aztec, going Highway 160 through Pagosa Springs to Highway 84 through Chama will only add a few minutes to your drive and is much more scenic, featuring views of the South San Juans and sites like the Cumbres Toltec Historic Railroad.
Stay: There are plenty of accommodations in Santa Fe for all walks of life. My pick is the El Rey Court. Embodying the original Route 66 Southwest spirit, the El Ray Court is a refurbished 1936 motor court with all of the vibes. Situated on five acres of land, the court features Pueblo-style adobe buildings, authentic Southwest art and decor, a chic bar, and 36 unique “no two-alike” rooms. The El Rey is located a quick Uber ride from Meow Wolf and the historic downtown area and drips of Southwestern authenticity.
Adventure: Located at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, there are plenty of trails, historical sites and hot springs surrounding Santa Fe. For the mountain biker or hiker check out the Winsor Trail Network spanning all the way from local ski resort Ski Santa Fe to town. Hot spring enthusiasts can find plenty of resort-style hot springs surrounding the area, including the renowned Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa or the hike to McCauley Hot Springs with stunning views of Battleship Rock and the rolling Sante Fe National Forest.
Eat: New Mexican food is unparalleled in style, and there are more than a trip’s worth of restaurants and bars to enjoy while in town. The Shed, La Choza Restaurant, The Pantry and The Tecolote Cafe all offer an authentic look into New Mexican cuisine.
