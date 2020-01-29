My junior year of high school, our theater directors were bold enough to stage the recently released high school version of the musical theater classic, “Les Miserables.” “Les Mis,” as those in the know call it, tells the tale of 19th Revolutionary France.
Due to paralyzing stage fright, my high school theater career was as a techie, clad in all black helping with props, costumes or lights. I was bestowed with the responsibility of wrangling the newly purchased head mics to help audiences hear the talented singers.
Each night I had tears in my eyes standing in the wings as the chorus sang, “Do You Hear the People Sing” or “One Day More.” I became so obsessed with the show that within a week of the show closing, I convinced my dad to let me see it again in London over Thanksgiving break.
Being a part of this show gave me the deep, abiding love for musical theater I still have today.
“Les Miserables” was the longest-running Broadway musical and is hailed in musical theater circles as one of the most advanced musicals ever written, and for good reason. If you’re not familiar with the plot, Google it because it would take far too many words to dive into the show’s juicy story.
So when Leah Heidenreich, the director of the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theater, told me she had chosen “Les Miserables” for her 2020 high school musical, I almost fell to the floor. (Fun fact, she was a chorus member in that same show at Durango High School.)
Not only it is a bold undertaking, but it is a huge nod of confidence to her pool of performers. Each role requires an immense amount of vocal talent, heart and nuance to really honor the show’s intricacies.
I checked in with Heidenreich earlier this week to talk about the play as she readied herself for tech week.
Kathrine Warren: Why did you decide to do such an epic play with your high schoolers this year?
Leah Heidenreich: Whenever I am deciding on my season of shows, I always look at the pool of kids who I know will be participating. From there, I am able to go through musicals and see what would best fit that particular group. After "Mamma Mia" (last year's high school musical), it hit me that I just might have the cast to pull off an endeavor like "Les Miserables." This show is incredibly advanced material, both musically and character-wise. This cast of kids has risen to the occasion and surpassed all expectations. I am in awe of their dedication, talent and excitement for the material at hand.
KW: This play is set in the 1800s, how is its message still relevant today?
LH: "Les Miserables" is incredibly relevant today. It speaks about social injustice, people wanting to take back their control of a government that has wronged them, the struggles of being a single mother with little to no resources, among so many other things. There are also the topics of unrequited love, unbending friendship, camaraderie and other themes that are always relatable to people.
KW: This is a pretty intense show. How have rehearsals gone?
LH: When it comes to rehearsals, the kids have gone above and beyond with this show. I have called them into work on weekends, over the holidays and extra one-on-one time together. Because this show is so advanced, they really stepped up and worked incredibly hard to not only learn the material, but develop their characters.
KW: Will packs of tissues be provided for audience members?
LH: We will not be providing tissue, but I highly recommend bringing your own! This show is incredibly heart wrenching. I mean, the title literally translates to "The Miserables."
KW: You performed in this show when you were these kids' age, what is it like to tackle it as a director all these years later?
LH: It's been pretty special to watch this particular group of kids fall in love with the show, the same way I did at their age. Certainly, as a 32-year-old I understand a lot more of the material at hand as well. When I was in 10th grade, my big solo was "Take a look at his trousers, you'll see where he stands!" I had no idea what I was saying.
KW: The Broadway version had quite an extensive set and rotating stage. Of course, the opera house is a challenge for set design. How did Buff do with all the different scenes/settings?
LH: Although "Les Miserables" is of epic proportions in every way, it's also such a beautifully written show that you truly can do it with a minimal set. Buff Hooper is a genius, and he has built so many sets in the opera house that he knows exactly how to navigate the lack of fly and wing space. People are going to be blown away by how he has fit this puzzle together to create several sets from one palette.
See “Les Miserables” this weekend at the Sheridan Opera House, Friday, Saturday and Monday at 6 p.m. nightly (there is no show on Super Bowl Sunday). Tickets will most likely sell out by showtime each night, so be sure to buy tickets in advance online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
