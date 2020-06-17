Hold to a dream, carry it up and down
Follow a star, search the world around
Hold to a dream, carry it close to me
I'm frozen in time, you alone can set me free. —Tim O’Brien & Darrell Scott
They should be here by now. The crazy quilt of tents at Lawson Hill, the sandaled greybeards prowling Colorado Avenue, the yellow school buses piloted by relentlessly cheerful drivers plying the Spur, buses stuffed with campers redolent of beer and BO and bud. The restaurant patios should be full, the bars shoulder to sunburned shoulder, and scruffy, dreadlocked dudes should be squatting near the lilacs, surreptitiously hawking glass bowls. Batik flags should be fluttering and every head should be bobbing along with the rhythmic chop of Sam’s mandolin.
But, for the first time in its 47-year history, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, in deference to a pandemic no one could have foreseen, set the fest on fallow. We year-round denizens are left to navigate the chasm that has been, for nearly half a century this year’s solstice weekend, left without the blissful, much-anticipated time of reunions, new friends, barefoot dancing and music, music, music. The festival is so much more than banjos and bare-chested revelers. It’s camaraderie and community and much-needed cash. It’s the epitome of peace, love and music, set in our stunning valley. No wonder we miss it.
Even this rock-and-roller is bereft. I’ve been listening to tons of my favorite bluegrass-newgrass-jamgrass artists all week, so keen am I to hear the sounds of summer, even if it isn’t from the glorious cradle of our Town Park. The Dearly Beloved and I caught a livestream of the Tim O’Brien Band from The Station Inn in Nashville last week, whetting our palates for the season of sun and silken dobros.
Tim is probably my favorite artist in the park each year. His voice is reassuring and warm, and his stage patter is by turns earnest and corny. He’s an astounding multi-instrumentalist and has written some of the finest songs to have spilled off the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage. And that’s saying a lot. He’s in the company of Prine and Isbell, McCoury and Cash. He made me cry twice during his show — once when he covered John Prine’s “Hello In There,” and again when he busted out a song I first heard performed by New Grass Revival in the late ’80s on the old stage, “Hold To a Dream.” I was instantly flung back to that set. My young son was perched on the Obscene Steven Clean’s shoulders as I let the jaw-dropping musicianship of Sam Bush, Pat Flynn, John Cowan and Bela Fleck blow my mind. I remember thinking those cats could play rings around my rock idols. I loved “Hold To A Dream,” “Can’t Stop Now” and “Love Someone Like Me.”
Before long, thanks to being enfolded into the KOTO family, I was elbow deep in ice water, fetching cans of beer for thirsty festivarians. I graduated into the bean-counting trailer soon after, touching more filthy money than I’d ever seen in my life. But my most-cherished festival experience was being part of the KOTO live broadcast team. The work brought us into intimate conversations with the musicians through countless interviews, and the live broadcast was a true community service. It fed the festival to the countless volunteers and worker bees, filling kitchens and bars and retail shops with music that workers would have otherwise missed. It was righteous work.
I can’t imagine a Bluegrass weekend without the live broadcast, but then I couldn’t have imagined a solstice weekend without the festival. Leave it to the clever, hard-working folks at KOTO to fill the void. This weekend, the Voice of the Valley will fill the airwaves with programming that ranges from live performances to archived sets and other surprises. Planet Bluegrass has contributed a few choice sets, including Janelle Monae, Johnny and June Cash, David Bryne and others. KOTO’s own archives are equally impressive.
For the occasion, we’ll be setting up a tarp on the patio, blasting KOTO, festooning the trees with flags and maybe even getting a keg from Telluride Brewing Co. Some Greensky, of course. Mind you, I have never set up my own tarp at a Bluegrass festival in Telluride. I’ve always been working either the KOTO beer booth or the broadcast and visited friend’s tarps on breaks. I never missed a Tim O’Brien set from the Kennedy compound. Having my own tarp will be a first.
I just wish I could have a big party. Somehow a festival without a crowd feels odd. But this “KOTOgrass” is a fine way to acknowledge our deeply human need to gather and revel in music and sunshine and these mountains. Ours is a community of kindreds, drawn to this place by a love for the outdoors and small town camaraderie. Respectfully distanced, we’ll survive this, just as we’ve survived other economic collapses, devastating weather events, tragic human losses and, yes, even pandemics. Telluride’s resilience is on full display what with creative ways to help local businesses, arts organizations ramping up the creativity, food banks overflowing with donations and volunteers.
Summer is still summer and the solstice this weekend will still ring with banjos and fiddles. KOTO is the glue that will hold us together and I, for one, will be tuned in. I need the community and connectivity. We all do. Holding on to the dream of better days is all we have.
To listen, check out koto.org, for a schedule. And while you’re at it, pick up some special KOTOgrass merch or donate.
