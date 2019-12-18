The first time I saw Cat Lee Covert perform in the musical “Hair” in 2013, I assumed she was a visiting artist performing for Telluride Theatre. I naively thought, “No one that talented could live in Telluride!”
I was wrong, and thanks to Telluride Theatre and the draw of the mountains, in the last decade that I’ve lived here, more and more talented actors and performers are able to call this area home while still performing and perfecting their craft.
Over the years Covert has shown audiences the breadth of her talent whether she’s dancing in “Pippen,” or co-hosting Burlesque with Colin Sullivan, or pouring everything she has into her characters on Telluride Town Park’s stage for Shakespeare in the Park — her performances in “Taming of the Shrew,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and this summer’s “The Tempest” stand out for me in particular.
This weekend, Telluride Theatre stages its “Holiday Cabaret,” a family friendly holiday variety show featuring a talented ensemble of locals singing, dancing and giving us holiday cheer from the Sheridan Opera House stage.
Covert is both performing and choreographing the show, so who better to talk to this week about “Holiday Cabaret”?
Kathrine Warren: What first brought you to the area?
Cat Lee Covert: I came to Telluride for the first time in the summer of 2012 for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. I worked at the Steaming Bean coffee booth in the festival with my best friend from high school who played soccer in college with one of the owners of the Bean. I was living in Denver and was offered a job in Telluride, so I packed up and officially moved here in July.
KW: What made you decide to stay?
CLC: I fell in love with the magic mountains and did “Hair” with Telluride Theatre. The rest is history.
KW: What is one of your earliest theater memories?
CLC: I was performing in a dance recital when I was 5 to the “Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers” theme song. The audience started clapping in the middle of the dance and I stopped, walked to center stage and waved at the audience. My teacher had to drag me off the stage. I was hooked.
KW: When did you first start performing?
CLC: I started dancing when I was 3 and began working with a professional company in Pittsburgh when I was 10.
KW: What is your favorite thing about performing and choreographing?
CLC: With performing, the opportunity to be completely present and in the moment. The lights go down, the spotlight goes up and I’m in that world for a few hours.
When I’m choreographing, it’s bringing the ideas in my head to life. Watching the cast find confidence, intention and joy in the movement. Being able to tell a story through dance.
KW: What is your dream show to be a part of?
CLC: Currently, “Moulin Rouge” and “Jagged Little Pill.” But always, “Newsies.”
KW: What is your all-time favorite musical and why?
CLC: “West Side Story.” My mom introduced me to the show when I was young and I fell in love. It’s the ultimate love story between lovers, friends and neighbors. Also, Jerome Robbin’s choreography made me fall in love with dance.
KW: What is your most treasured possession?
CLC: My sense of adventure.
KW: What is your motto?
CLC: Right foot, left foot, right foot, breathe.
KW: What are some little known facts about you?
CLC: I don’t have a middle name. I do a spot on impression of the Mayor of Munchkin City from the “Wizard of Oz.” My first job in the real world was working for Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas.
KW: What are some of your favorite roles you’ve played over the years?
CLC: Suzy in “Since I Dreamed,” Kate in “The Taming of the Shrew,” Leading Player in “Pippin,” Heather in “Hands on a Hardbody,” and Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
KW: What/who inspires you?
CLC: Mother Nature.
KW: When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up?
CLC: An actress and a zoologist.
KW: What album are you currently listening to?
CLC: The Re-Stoned — Analog
KW: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
CLC: Sitting around a campfire in the middle of nowhere with my people.
KW: What artist do you listen to only in private?
CLC: When I’m stressed out, I put on a musical and belt my face off.
KW: What is your ultimate road trip album?
Paul Simon’s “Graceland.” Also, after many road trips with many different people, I’ve come to the conclusion that everyone will always agree on Fleetwood Mac.
KW: What should people expect at the “Cabaret” this week?
CLC: Fun for the whole family! We have a really fun and talented cast and are still making each other laugh and applaud at every rehearsal.
KW: Any teasers or surprises you can share with us from the show?
CLC: There may be a slide involved.
Catch “Holiday Cabaret” at the Sheridan Opera House Friday through Monday at 7 p.m. and they wrap up the run with a 2 p.m. matinee on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Tickets can be purchased online at SheridanOperaHouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.