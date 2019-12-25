Some things just blend well together. Recently, rather quietly, the internet rolled out a gem that spotlights a lesser mentioned, but classic relationship between one of America's treasured bands and a favorite pastime. “Fire on the Mountain” is a new film that features 27 minutes of skiing, snowboarding, with a little bit of surfing, along with trippy editing, all set to classic tunes by the Grateful Dead. Simply put, the film is an enjoyable masterpiece that we didn’t know we were waiting for.
Featuring an all-star crew, “Fire on the Mountain”brought together the talents of legendary ski-film makers Teton Gravity Research, skier and artist Chris Benchetler as star athlete and co-producer, famous basketball sportscaster and Grateful Dead superfan, Bill Walton and Grateful Dead legacy archivist David Lemieux. The production also features a top-notch roster of athletes including snowboarders Jeremy Jones, Danny Davis and Kimmy Fasani, surfer Rob Machado and skiers Michelle Parker and Chris Benchetler.
From start to finish the film maintains a groovy pace, capturing stunning landscapes from Mammoth Mountain, California, the beautiful waters and hills of the North Pole, the oceans of Indonesia and more. The athletes masterfully shred the landscapes with style, as the band plays on, and psychedelic effects and editing take the viewers senses a little higher. At the film’s peak the athlete crew is showcased skiing, snowboarding and surfing wearing glowing, neon skeleton suits, while colorful lights illuminate various landscapes at night. Flexing masterful editing skills, the stars in the sky turn while “Fire on the Mountain” live from Cornell May 8, 1977 plays in the background.
In a film full of pleasant surprises, Bill Walton’s quirky narration seems to be the glue that pulls the skiing and the music together. Walton, a successful retired NBA player, is well-known for his distinguished sports-casting voice and is a self-proclaimed Deadhead, making him the perfect fit for the narration. Walton says about the film, “This project is one of the coolest things that I have ever been involved with, and it validates my criteria for why I do things — people, passion, and purpose. I live on the edge, and beyond. ‘Fire On The Mountain’ takes this notion to incalculable heights and spectacular places.”
To top off the action and narration, the soundtrack was crafted to set a happy vibe, easily enjoyed by the dedicated Deadheads or action sports fan that knows little of the band’s work. Music supervisor and Dead archivist David Lemieux tapped into favorites like Garcia’s “Dark Star” and Weir’s “Playing in the Band.” Lemieux told Rolling Stone, “‘Fire On The Mountain’ and working with Chris and his entire team, has been one of the most exciting productions I’ve been involved with. It was collaborative and respectful at every step along the way, and the footage, athletic performances, and music work perfectly together.”
Tracklist
“Brown Eyed Woman” (Live), “Europe ’72”
“The Other One” (Live), “Europe ’72,” Vol. 2
“New Speedway Boogie,” “Workingman’s Dead”
“Dark Star” (Edit), “Steppin’ Out With The Grateful Dead: England ‘72”
“Playing In The Band” (Live) – “Europe ’72,” Vol. 2
“Fire On The Mountain” (Live) – Cornell 5/8/77
“Ripple,” “American Beauty”
Discussing mountain culture of the past with an older local riding up Chair 9, there’s no denying the Grateful Dead’s lasting influence. For many reasons the Dead is why we have a stage in Telluride Town Park. “Move to the mountains, listen to the Dead, set yourself free — freedom of the hill, it was a moment, still is a movement.” Teton Gravity Research and Chris Chris Benchetler nailed this ethos and an area of cultural crossover yet to be explored in the mainstream.
“Fire on the Mountain” is streaming for free online now at tetongravity.com/video/ski/fire-on-the-mountain-full-film. Do yourself a favor partner, go watch it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.