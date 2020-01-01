I listen to a lot of music in the course of a year. Not only do old favorites find their way to the turntable, but I’m always open to hear new work to blow out the cobwebs. It bothers me when people say that there’s no new good music. I will allow it’s harder to find. Good stuff doesn’t often get radio play. You have to dig, talk to fellow music heads, venture outside your comfort zone. Our local festivals bring in a wealth of up-and-coming acts in every imaginable genre, dishing up opportunities for musical discovery in a live setting. Seek and you will find good new music everywhere.
And so in the hackneyed tradition that demands year-end lists from assorted columnists, reviewers and pretty much anyone with an opinion, indulge me as I wax ecstatic about some of my favorite new records of the year.
Rocker that I am, I’ll start with The Black Keys latest, “Let’s Rock.” Yes, let’s. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney — guitar and drums, respectively — took a five-year hiatus and came back with an album that hews to what the duo does best — rock. Roll the volume knob up enough to entertain the neighbors and let the crunchy guitars work their magic. I did. I love all kinds of music, but my heart beats rock ’n’ roll. Now that Tom Petty is in the cosmos, this is the band I most want The Ride to sign.
Another new record that drew me back time and again in 2019 was Hiss Golden Messenger’s “Terms of Surrender.” Bolstered by M.C. Taylor’s energetic and mesmerizing set at Blues & Brews, I tumbled into Hiss world, happily abetted by the amazing Phil Cook (Taylor’s longtime collaborator and a skilled multi-instrumentalist), who had his own set at the festival. Taylor is at once troubled and thoughtful throughout this gorgeous record, singing songs filled with hope that stem from his family life. We all wonder what’s in store for our children. There’s light in the darkness, we are assured. I took this record to heart.
Nick Cave is an artist I hold in the highest regard. He’s not afraid of peering into life’s dark corners, and in his 2019 release with his band The Bad Seeds, “Ghosteen,” he devotes his artistry to the death of his son in 2015. The record is an open diary of a father’s pain and the various guises of grief are laid out for all to absorb. Themes of mortality can be leaden with sorrow and loss, and there is no lack to the depth of those feelings in this brilliant song cycle. But what remains is — here’s that word again — hope. Hope that the wounds heal, that the loss becomes more bearable, hope that a death will not be in vain, that the suffering life hands us is part of what makes us so devastatingly human. In Cave’s 40-year career he’s never shied away from lyrically pondering the imponderable. This powerful record goes to the deepest abyss of the human experience. It is profoundly moving.
Neal Casal’s death by suicide hit me hard. His beloved Scott Walker guitar is stilled, leaving those graceful, soaring runs to vibrate endlessly into space. I listened to a lot of records Casal played on, including Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and most recently, Circles Around the Sun. CATS, as the band is also known, released “Meets Joe Russo,” in the now-expired year and it’s a record I visited countless times. Anything to hear him play again. As per a note Casal left before his death, he implored his bandmates — Adam MacDougall, Mark Levy and Dan Horne — to carry on with CATS, and they’ve done just that. “Meets Joe Russo” shows how collaborative the music is — groovy, ethereal, driving, often-danceable endless jams that create mindscapes perfect for escaping this effed-up world, if only for as long as an album spins. CATS has another EP coming out in the new year, a record featuring Casal’s last recorded work. I can never get enough.
I love when an established artist creates a record that embellishes an already solid canon. Bruce Springsteen could pull a Billy Joel and rest on his remarkable laurels, playing jukebox live shows and checking the mailbox for all those royalty checks, but he doesn’t. I don’t think it’s possible for the man to ever stop working and exploring. With “Western Stars,” he found an even more ruminative vein and slathered his songs with lush strings and soaring arrangements. There are certainly echoes of “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “Nebraska,” but this feels more personal, less observational. Springsteen looks unflinchingly at his life — mistakes, triumphs, love lost, love found — in a way that almost sounds like a eulogy. And can he ever write a lovelorn song. My favorite track is “There Goes My Miracle,” a song redolent of Orbison, regret and retro-rock radio perfection.
Finally, the other 2019 release that seduced me utterly with its proggy excursions, psychedelic freak-outs, wry observations and over-the-top musicianship is the phenomenal “South of Reality” from The Claypool Lennon Delirium. Primus frontman Les Claypool and Sean Lennon’s mad conspiracy is divinity in the groove. Ladies, gents and everyone in between, I declare it my favorite record of 2019.
And I haven’t even heard the new Sturgill Simpson, Rival Sons or Sleaford Mods … yet. Good thing my very own Santa baby gave me a gift certificate to Telluride Music Co.
