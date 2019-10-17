“Lizzo is really having a moment right now,” a new friend said to me at a wedding in Arizona last weekend as I told her of my plans for my week off of work.
This classically trained flutist turned self-acceptance preaching hip-hop artist is having the moment she most definitely deserves. And I got to see her this week in Denver.
It’s rare that I can legitimately say this, but in this case, it’s true: I’ve been a fan of Lizzo since far before she got big.
I first discovered Lizzo thanks to the debut episode of comedian Phoebe Robinson’s podcast “Sooo Many White Guys” during the summer of 2016. In the podcast, Robinson theorized that Lizzo is going to be the next big female rapper, and three years later she is 100 percent correct.
Thanks to that podcast, the song “Good As Hell” entered my Spotify rotation and I’ve been hooked ever since. In 2017 “Truth Hurts” was released and it blew my mind during a particularly challenging time in my romantic life. (If you are familiar with the lyrics, you get it.).
And over the last year or so, it’s been blowing everyone else’s minds and up until recently, sat at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart for six weeks. This week she is at No. 2.
She is part of just a handful of female hip-hop artists who have held that coveted spot which is usually reserved for pop artists, many of whom are men.
Lizzo’s music is a breath of fresh air. She’s equal parts Missy Elliott and Aretha Franklin. One minute she’s spitting incredible rap lyrics, and the next minute she’s belting soul music with so much power and grace it makes you stop in your tracks. Then add some flute to the mix and she’s the whole package.
Her album “Cuz I Love You” was released in April of this year, and as soon as I devoured it song by song, I made it my personal mission to see Lizzo perform live. She was playing in early May at the Ogden Theater, which had been booked and announced before the release of this album, and I knew that this would be the last time she played Denver in such a small venue.
After spending about a week of unsuccessfully trying to get tickets to the sold-out show (while refusing to pay scalpers above face value), I had given up. But the musical goddesses bestowed a gift upon us by announcing a second tour, to the same cities as her spring tour, the “Cuz I Love You Too Tour.” This time, she was playing the Fillmore. I signed up for the fan club presale and anxiously set up two computers to try to buy tickets the second tickets went on sale.
Before I knew it, we had tickets with my best friend from high school, two girlfriends from Telluride and my cousin who lives in Denver. The ultimate posse of female energy from all parts of my life had been assembled.
In the months since buying those tickets, Lizzo has truly skyrocketed. On any given night you can hear her songs blasting out of the Buck. My friend’s 90-year-old grandmother danced to her music at a wedding this weekend. The internet is full of Lizzo memes, articles and parody videos galore.
Her music is all about self-acceptance and self-love. As a big girl, she preaches the good gospel of accepting and loving yourself and your body. And that is a rare thing to find in pop music. For many, that’s easier said than done, and it takes work. But listening to Lizzo’s latest album is a step in the right direction.
Some people don’t get her, and that’s okay. She’s might not be for everyone, but she is for me. I hope that we all have a Lizzo in our life. An artist who lifts you up and tells you you’re a queen, even when you’re not feeling it.
So yes, Lizzo is really having a moment and we are all so lucky to be a part of it. Check back next week for a review of the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.