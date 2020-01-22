It’s that time of year again. Where mild-mannered locals surprise a packed house as they strut their stuff mouthing along to racy songs.
KOTO’s annual Lip Sync is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Friday night at 8 p.m. and they’re throwing it back to days of yore with reserved seats and everyone’s favorite local emcees Ashley Boling and Suzanne Cheavens.
Lip Sync is where local legends are made, and people will most definitely be referencing Friday’s show in casual conversation for the next year if not more. So you might as well get in on the show and the joke now.
As of press deadline, there were still a handful of Lip Sync tickets available online at sheridanoperahouse.com so do not delay. This show always sells out. The show begins at 8 p.m. and the doors and SHOW Bar open at 7 p.m.
It’s yet another action-packed week round these parts with a healthy mix of local and nationally touring bands playing at a venue near you.
Thursday and Saturday night the Telluride Gold Kings play their weekly slots at the Phoenix Bean at 6 p.m. with their high energy rock sound which is the perfect accompaniment to dinner and a drink.
Head over to the Old Sheridan Bar at 8 p.m. on Thursday night for Lavalanche. They’ll be playing their awesome blend of jazzy rock.
Electronic fans are in for a treat on Thursday with Marvel Years playing the Sheridan Opera House with opening support from FunkStatik.
Marvel Years is producer and guitarist Cory Wythe and he’s found himself a cozy spot in the electro-soul dance music scene. Playing electric guitar live on stage as he produces the music, his music is a unique hybrid of EDM combining glitch, retro-funk, classic rock, soul, jazz and hip-hop.
The show starts at 8 p.m. with doors and SHOW Bar opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 GA standing room and $35 reserved seats in the balcony and can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Afterwards, stick around for Snazzy Licks playing the free Marvel Years after-party at the SHOW Bar (on the first floor of the Sheridan Opera House).
Before the Lip Sync on Friday, head to the Phoenix Bean for a new project from the Telluride Music Co.’s Tom Nading. He’s assembled an all-star lineup of Telluride’s best bluegrass pickers from the music store’s weekly bluegrass jams for Tom Nading and the Bluegrass Pickers playing at 6 p.m. at the Bean.
After Lip Sync wraps up, head to the Liberty for Durango’s own Elder Grown, whose members are no strangers to the Telluride scene. They play a mix of improv jams with rock, hip-hop and some pretty great covers thrown in there as well.
The doors open at 9 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover.
Saturday night offers two awesome musical opportunities.
Telluride’s favorite vibraphone punk rocker Mike Dillon takes the stage at the Liberty. Praised a punk rock provocateur, jazz vibraphone visionary and percussion virtuoso, any show performed by Dillon and his band is a must-see. He comes to Telluride with guitarist Cliff Hines, bassist Nathan Lambertson and a rotating cast of drummers, and together the musicians explore the connection between New Orleans’ iconic sound with ska, funk, hardcore and jazz.
The Mike Dillon Band has supported acts like Galactic, The Revivalists, Primus and more, so it’s a real treat to be able to catch him in such an intimate venue.
Doors are at 8 p.m. Saturday night and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
If reggae is more your vibe, head to O’Bannon’s for Niceness’ album fundraiser. Telluride’s hometown reggae heroes, Niceness is gearing up to head to California to record their next album and Saturday’s show will raise much-needed funds to do the dang thing. They’ll be joined by Telluride’s own DJ Wombat, and tickets start at $15 but are on a sliding scale — the band will graciously accept whatever ticket price above $15 that you are willing to donate to their endeavors. Music starts at 9 p.m.
Indie folk fans are in for a treat on Monday night with National Park Radio playing the Liberty. If you’re a fan of Mumford and Sons, The Decembrists or the Avett Brothers, these guys are not to be missed. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance through the Liberty’s Facebook page or at BrownPaperTickets.com.
