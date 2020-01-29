For movie buffs, this is a happy time.
Bit of good news number one: the Nugget Theatre, Telluride’s only full-time cinema, is open for business again and is screening “Little Women” twice nightly, at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., beginning Friday.
The film has received 2020 Academy Award nominations, for Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Picture — but not, perversely, for the person who directed it, Greta Gerwig.
Please explain to me how a movie can earn a nomination for Best Picture without its director being recognized. That’s the weird, controversial politics of ‘Oscar’ for you. Instead of dwelling on the oddness, why not celebrate raw cinematic talent? Which brings me to piece of good news number two: the Oscar-Nominated Short Films will be screened in their entirety this season at the Wright Opera House in Ouray.
It’s likely that you can view these films on your home screen if you are a subscriber to, say, DirectTV (where the Shorts TV channel is available).
But the works have much more impact in a darkened, theatrical setting: on a big screen, with proper sound. Carol Dysinger, director of the Oscar-nominated short documentary “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” would undoubtedly like you to view her film, about young girls learning to read, write and skateboard in Afghanistan, on a large screen. The same is likely to hold true for director Rosana Sullivan (though admittedly, her Oscar-nominated animated short film, “Kitbull,” is currently streaming on Disney). Sullivan’s 9-minute film is ostensibly about the friendship between a pitbull terrier and a feisty kitten. Its real theme is dog fighting, and it just might break your heart.
We are fortunate to be able to see these films on a big screen, period. Not all theaters screen all three categories of short films — animated, documentary and live action — or even list where these works are playing, so tracking them down can be difficult (learn more at shorts.tv/en/theaters). The Wright, on the other hand, will show short documentary nominees Sunday at 3 p.m. Animated shorts follow on Wednesday at 7 p.m. On Feb. 9, Live-Action Oscar-Nominated Short Films will screen at the Wright, followed by a broadcast of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre at 6 p.m.
On Feb. 11, there’s a local event that (for my money) is more dramatic than the Oscars, because it is real, and the words you will hear are deeply felt, and because the people reciting these words are also their writers, who show a heckuva lot of courage in front of a crowd of strangers. Indeed, which is scarier and more revealing: to read your work before strangers, or in front of your teachers and peers? Both will happen, when the Open Bard Literary Series hosts Youth Night.
Every time I’ve attended Youth Night, I have cried, because of these youngsters, and the beauty of their words, and ideas, and, yes, doubtless because the effects of the good pinot noir from the Sherbino’s bar made me a little emotional about all of it. The evening offers middle and high school students from Ouray, San Miguel, Montrose and Delta counties to read their work, or those of an author they admire, at the Sherbino Theater starting at 6:30 p.m. Just as at the Academy Awards — and as likely meaningful to these young authors — prizes will be awarded for Best Performance (of an Original Poem), Best Performance/Recitation (of a Poem by another writer) and Best Original Poem (to the writer him or herself). There’s still time to enter, young author-performers! Submit an email with your name, age and grade, school, the title of what you plan to read, and a copy of it to tessa@weehawkenarts.org. (Those with questions may contact co-director Tessa Cheek at the address above, or poet Beth Paulson at bpaulson@ouraynet.com.) All are invited Feb. 9 (keep your Kleenex handy). The suggested donation is $10. Students and teachers are admitted free.
