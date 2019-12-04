“Where’s ‘Europe ’72?’” the Dearly Beloved hollered from upstairs.
We were reveling in the glory, wonder and near-miracle of a four-day weekend. Hauling around feast-laden bellies and languid with the prospect of spending hour upon unbroken hour in our cozy abode, we were blissfully free of the demands of work and happy for a sunny day after a couple of fruitful storms blanketed the mountains in precious white stuff.
I’d started the Thanksgiving break vowing I’d write nothing more than a poem or two. No byline, no deadlines, no nothing save for doing whatever we wanted to do. On Sunday, after a brisk walk in the sun and a needed dose of fresh air, we were up to some light choring. Well, not exactly “we.” The last year has been a doozie, work-wise. Understaffed and with a typical American worker amount of time off, I’ve been happily toiling, barely coming up for air. My time off has come in dribs and drabs as I try to stretch what little paid time off I have until the end of the year. Faced with four days in a row in which I was released from anything resembling a schedule, rather than feeling industrious, I committed to a more slothful approach to filling the hours. A difficult crossword beckoned and the sun was hitting a spot on the couch just so.
But the Dearly Beloved had been eyeing the bookcase project for some time, and on this endless afternoon decided it was time to slay the dust and cull some titles. And that required — as many chores do — something on the turntable. He was hankering for some live Dead. Problem is, at least half of our records are unfiled, out of order, and divided between our bedroom upstairs and the main living area. I have a couple skills placed upon my being by the divine Powers That Be. They’ve served me well through the years — writing, cooking, mimicry — but none so well as my uncanny ability to find things. When Daughter-Friend was in elementary school, she was asked in an exercise to use the word “find” in a sentence. She scrawled, “My mom can find anything.” That sentence was clipped from her workbook and lived on the fridge for many years. I still have it. It’s a mad skill and one I use nearly daily, especially when the need to locate something comes from someone less adept at the art of the search — like the Dearly Beloved.
Within moments, I’d located “Europe ’72” from one of the stacks in the living room. The Dearly Beloved’s amazement has never abated at my otherworldly finding skills and as “Cumberland Blues” unspooled on the turntable, he effusively expressed gratitude (‘tis the season) and set to work on his project.
That was an easy find. A white, tri-fold record, to me, really jumps out visually. But even I will admit that having to employ my location sensors every time we want to hear a specific record is kinda lame. These things really should be filed, especially as the collection numbers over 2,000 and currently threatens to obliterate much of the floor space in our bedroom. Problem is, our collection has outgrown the available shelving, which, in turn, requires a serious discussion on where exactly more shelving could even be installed. We need a bigger boat.
Honestly, barely a moment at home goes by without thinking about The Filing Project. While random selection listening is well and good, there are times when only a specific record will do. The Dearly Beloved optimistically hits the still-alphabetized shelves and did so when looking for “Europe ’72.” I laughed and laughed. I know better. Whatever I’m looking for could pretty much be anywhere. So I drop into stillness, visualize the record I want and generally go right to it. Mad skills, I tell ya.
Filing will be a beast of a job. Wrestling the collection into a semblance of order will also demand heavy dusting, insect carcass removal, cobweb excavation and an unending round of mutter-wondering why, exactly, do we have cats. There will be drifts and drifts of cat fur, bless the little beasties. Just thinking about the project makes me sneeze.
I belong to a vinyl group on social media. The group is one of the few truly beneficial aspects of Facebook. I’ve “met” tons of like-minded souls who love collecting and listening to records. Group members post photos of what they’re spinning, often with their cool high-tech turntables and tidy listening rooms on display. I totally get gear envy sometimes, but it’s the neat shelves of filed records that strike deep into what little capability for guilt I possess. There is no way in hell I’d reveal to my fellow vinyl junkies my disorder when I post my own photos. I do arty-farty stuff with the album covers I post, but no way will I put these devotees into paroxysms of organizational dread. Shoot, they might kick me out of one of the only groups of strangers I’d willingly join on the Book of Faces.
It’s true. I frittered away an unbroken string of days doing little in the way of organizing my records, much less my life. Maybe I’ll get to it when I retire. Or another four-day staycation. It could be a while.
