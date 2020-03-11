I’m thinking a lot in terms that never crossed my view before now. Social distancing. Mortality rate. Community spread. Underlying conditions. Don’t touch your face. (Try it ... it’s exceedingly difficult to keep your hands off your mug.) The COVID-19 headlines are pervasive in every subset of the news — business, sports, politics, travel, entertainment. A pandemic is effective at upending societal order and dominating our information saturated reality.
It’s uncool news for a mild germaphobe and a person a smidge over 60 like me (a high risk group for this nasty bugger), but I have a healthy grasp of science, so I’m not freaking out, much as I could easily indulge my hermit tendencies and happily self-isolate, riding this pandemic out at home with cats, records, guitars and a full larder. I could even work effectively from home, if need be. Still, social distancing is an effective method of what, according to a recent Vox.com article, epidemiologists call “flattening the curve.” In others words, taking measures that slow the spread of coronavirus so that health care providers do not get overwhelmed with an uncontrolled flood of cases.
“Flattening the curve means that all the social distancing measures now being deployed in places like Italy and South Korea, and on a smaller scale in places like Seattle and Santa Clara County, California, aren’t so much about preventing illness but rather slowing down the rate at which people get sick,” the Vox article reads.
It further goes on to say that people my age should “avoid crowds as much as possible.” I do, much of the time, with one notable exception — live music concerts.
Event organizers around the world are taking a hard look at whether to stage festivals, concerts and other large gatherings. Coachella, the huge two-weekend music fest in Indio, California, just announced its April dates have been moved to October, and while our May Mountainfilm festival is still a go, organizers there let their followers know they were tracking the Center for Disease Control’s frequent updates. The first — and largest — music festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival has not announced whether it will go on as scheduled, but no news is news that all systems are go. So far.
All this was on my mind as I deliriously immersed myself in a phenomenal live music show at the Sheridan Opera House. Letting live music take over my mind, body and soul for a few hours has long been my preferred mental health reset. The old gal got a little steamy, what with all the moe. heads grooving to the band’s incredibly tight jams and astounding musicianship. From my balcony perch I had room to move my body or sit, if I liked, but mostly I moved. Before long this old gal was steamy, too, and smearing a sheen of sweat off my face like a New York City squeegee guy working a windshield. Hands. All. Over. Face. Then a posse of friends celebrating a birthday joined our upstairs aerie and we went through the awkward, new rituals of greeting one another as warmly possible with as little touching as possible. At some point we ended up gingerly hugging, because, well hell, it was a birthday and mutual affection amongst naturally effusive and high people is tough to express with crooked elbows, animated eyebrows and (no, just, no) footbumps.
Once the last note of moe.’s ferocious cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” insinuated itself into the storied opera house walls, it was time to go home. All I could think about was hot water and soap. Here’s a fun fact. Let me restate … it’s not that fun. According to the CDC, 31 percent of men and 65 percent of women wash their hands after using the bathroom. In a venue filled with mostly men, I gave pause every time I touched a stair railing or door handle. We all need to up our game. As a devoted hand washer who rarely (Ginger Baker-ing on wood here) gets sick, I’m tellin’ ya, it works.
Well, here I am, writing about coronavirus in a music column, but this attention-grabbing viral pandemic is truly the news of the world. It plays into every decision we make be it “Am I still going to New Orleans next week” or “Should I buy a shipping container of toilet paper just in case I’m quarantined in my home for a spell?” Yes and no. For one, there are no restrictions on domestic travel. For two, gastric distress is not one of the symptoms of COVID-19. A case of TP lasts the Dearly Beloved and I about six months. I think. I don’t really count, but it’s a long time. People. Get. A. Grip.
So. For the first time in my life, I’m finally visiting the Crescent City. I am beyond excited to explore its charms. “It’s so juicy,” one friend said of the city when I let her know my plans. There’s music galore, right down to a thoughtful list of acts to check out as curated by my former Watch colleague, Geoff Hanson. I hope my capacity for joy is bottomless. I will be filling up that tank, for sure. And my gal pal — a renowned photographer — is over the moon to have discovered there’s an exhibit of the work of her idol, Henri Cartier-Bresson, at A Gallery for Fine Photography in the French Quarter. And while we’re both delighted to learn that the Tennessee Williams Literary Festival is taking place while we’re down there, one can imagine my disappointment to learn the “Stella and Stanley Shouting Contest” takes place after our flight home takes to the skies.
Navigating the challenges of love and music and travel in a time of uncertainty comes with its risks and rewards. Unless the powers that be decide otherwise, I’ll continue doing what I usually do, and that is living my life.
And washing my hands, of course.
