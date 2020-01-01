If you thought the week leading into the New Year was packed, the concert calendar ahead delivers another stacked week of fun.
The holidays in Telluride are not complete without a jam-packed musical schedule that includes a performance from our resident folk legend, Peter Yarrow.
Yarrow plays at the Sheridan Opera House on Thursday night for what’s sure to be a musical treat for fans of the iconic folk group Peter, Paul and Mary (he’s the first guy!).
His career spans more than five decades with such hits as “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” “Day is Done,” Light One Candle” and “The Great Mandala” and as a member of the trio, he has earned several platinum and gold albums that have both been nominated and won numerous Grammys.
Tickets are for reserved seats and range from $25 to $40. A $5 ticketing fee applies at all sales outlets. Tickets for an exclusive meet and greet with Peter at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, are an additional $60. Meet and greet purchasers will receive one of two of Peter’s books, “Puff The Magic Dragon” or “Peter Paul and Mary: Fifty Years in Music and Life,” autographed by Peter and with a personal dedication. All funds from the meet and greet support Peter’s anti-bullying initiative, Operation Respect.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors are at 6 p.m.
Elsewhere Thursday night, locals Tom Nading and Wyatt Listrom present a Variety Show at the Historic New Sheridan Bar at 8 p.m. and Durango-based funk outfit J-Calvin plays at the Liberty at 9 p.m.
Friday night kicks off a double dose of Sunsquabi, a killer electronic funk band out of the Front Range, at the opera house. These guys are a three-piece band combining electronic and live music with Kevin Donohue on guitars, keys and production, Josh Fairman on bass and synth and Chris Anderson on drums.
Tickets are $25 for GA standing room and $35 for reserved balcony seats. A $5 ticketing fee applies at all sales outlets. Tickets for a two-day pass include a GA standing room ticket for each night, Friday early access to merch, a signed poster, VIP laminate, and then soundcheck viewing and group photo with the band on Saturday. An additional $1 ticketing fee is collected on behalf of the band for a donation to the Can’d Aid Foundation (people powered do-goodery).
To purchase tickets for either Sheridan Opera House show, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
Club Red in Mountain Village welcomes back The Motet on Saturday for what’s sure to be a fun, sweaty dance party. Their bio explains their music perfectly by calling it an “energetic melange of boisterous badass funk, swaggering soul and thought-provoking pop.”
The Denver-based band is comprised of Dave Watts on drums, Joey Porter on keyboard, Garrett Sayers on bass, Ryan Jalbert on guitar, Lyle Divinsky on vocals, Drew Sayers on sax and Parris Fleming on trumpet.
Doors for the show open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 advanced GA and $45-$55 for preferred seating and can be purchased online at clubredtelluride.com.
Also on Saturday night, the Telluride Gold Kings are back to their Saturday night slot at the Phoenix Bean playing at 6 p.m. and local guitarist David Nunn plays the Historic New Sheridan Bar Tuesday at 4 p.m.
And last, but not least, Telluride Music Co. and SHOW Bar welcome blues guitarist AJ Fullerton to the opera house’s SHOW Bar on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
