It’s another one of those signature weekends in Telluride and Mountain Village where the question isn’t a matter of “what is there to do,” but it’s more “what do I decide to do?”
Whether you’re a fan of bluegrass, blues, Motown or straight-up rock ’n’ roll, there’s an event on tap this week for you.
The fun kicks off on Thursday at the Liberty with Iceman Special playing around 8 p.m. Fans of funk are in for a treat with this act’s swamp funk sound.
Friday night, Telluride troubadour Tom Nading brings together a band of his closest bluegrass picking friends for a new tradition at the Phoenix Bean starting at 6 p.m. Each week, the music store hosts bluegrass jams that have become quite popular, and Nading will bring some of those folks together every few weeks for a Friday night slot at the Bean.
That gig is the perfect warm-up for a Telluride bluegrass favorite, Trout Steak Revival playing at the Sheridan Opera House. TSR are no strangers to Telluride since their early days playing at the old Steaming Bean before they won the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s band contest in 2014, which catapulted them into the bluegrass roots music scene. Their sound is a progressive bluegrass blend with a hint of jam. And, Infamous Stringdusters’ banjo player Chris Pandolfi has produced their albums in the past.
The show starts at 9 p.m. and the doors and SHOW Bar open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission standing room on the main floor and $35 reserved seats in the balcony and can be purchased online in advance at sheridanoperahoouse.com.
After the concert, there will be a free AfterSHOW in the SHOW Bar with Durango’s The Badly Bent.
If you’re more of a country fan than a bluegrass fan, catch Young Country live at the Liberty Friday night around 9 p.m. There is an $8 cover at the door.
Saturday afternoon,Wagner Skis and SBG Productions kicks off the 2nd Saturday Block Party in Mountain Village from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is held outside of Wagner Skis, adjacent to Village Pond near the Telluride Conference Center and will feature live music from the Ally Venable Band.
The Village Table will be slinging cornbread and gumbo and $5 drinks will be for sale from Telluride and Sweetwater brewing and the Telluride Distillery. A silent auction for a pair of Wagner Skis will benefit the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program.
Saturday features another hugely worthy cause with the San Miguel Resource Center’s Chocolate Lovers’ Fling at the Sheridan Opera House. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps SMRC support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. This year’s theme is Western and will feature a live country-western band — Young Country — line dancing and the ever-popular chocolate treats from local chefs.
Tickets are $65 in advance online at smrcco.org or $75 at the door. General admission starts at 8:15 p.m. but there will be a VIP reception (with first access to the delicious desserts) at 7 p.m. for $150.
Later on Saturday the Liberty hosts a two-piece Denver band called Spectacle. Don’t let the number of people in the group fool you, this will be a killer dance party.
Sunday night the Sheridan Opera House features the return of the Doo Wop Project at 8 p.m. The band features several Broadway actors who trace the evolution of Doo Wop music from the classic harmonies of five guys singing on a street corner to the biggest hits of music today.
These guys played to a sold-out Holiday Concert Series a couple of years back and completely blew the audience away. Even if you don’t know that you know and love doo-wop music, chances are good you know several of the songs that they will perform on Sunday night. Doo-wop has influenced Motown, pop, and everything in between. The performers have performed in Jersey Boys (the story of Frankie Vallie) and “Motown: The Musical” and will completely wow music fans.
Tickets are $35-$45 reserved seats with cabaret tables in the front. They can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.
And the stacked weekend closes out with the insanely talented blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Samantha Fish on Sunday night at Mountain Village’s Club Red.
Telluride Blues and Brews fans have fallen in love with her the last several years, and it’s now time for winter music fans to be introduced to this powerhouse.
The New York Timescalled Fish "an impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power" and "one of the genre's most promising young talents."
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show kicks off with AJ Fullerton at 8 p.m. and Fish will play into the night. Tickets for the show are $25 and can be purchased online at clubredtelluride.com.
