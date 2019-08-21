When Peter Fonda died last week, I posted on Facebook that “Easy Rider” was one of my all-time favorite films. A classmate of mine from high school — Westminster School (Connecticut, not Atlanta) — responded, “He went to Westminster.” Another classmate confirmed this fact.
I was blown away. As I dug deep into the recesses of my memory, I half recalled hearing this. But at the time, I had no idea who Peter Fonda was. “On Golden Pond” was a popular movie during my childhood. It starred Jane Fonda and her father Henry (who won an Oscar for his performance). But Peter? He was but a footnote in the Fonda gene pool.
Little did I know he would become one of my biggest influences.
“Easy Rider” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year ,and it is not a stretch to say that it is one of the most influential films of all time. It birthed three movements: the rise of the anti-hero, the birth of independent film and the first-ever jukebox soundtrack. It was a cultural watershed and a cinematic zeitgeist.
The screenplay was written by Fonda, his co-star Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern (“Dr. Strangelove”).
It’s no coincidence that the main characters are named after two famous characters of the mythological West, Billy (Hopper) and Wyatt, aka Captain America (Fonda). But this motorcycle-riding duo were drug dealers. The film starts with them completing a drug deal and setting out on the highway, and in doing so the modern anti-hero in Hollywood was born.
“Easy Rider” was the first film to look at the drug culture and 1960s hippie movement in a non-sensationalist way. The film has an almost verité feel as Billy and Wyatt link up with a hippie commune and get run out of a small town as they make their way to Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
The film had a huge influence on American youth. But it had an equally seismic influence on Hollywood. “Easy Rider” was one of the first movies produced outside of the studio system that became a commercial success. It was financed independently for around $350,000 and went on to gross close to $60 million.
An entire generation of filmmakers took notice, including some of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich, Brian De Palma, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were able to find financing for low-budget films in which they were given unprecedented control over their storytelling.
The “Easy Rider” soundtrack is not only one of the greatest soundtracks of all time, it is the very first “jukebox” soundtrack.
Up until “Easy Rider,” there were no soundtracks, only scores. Mike Nichols turned the film score on its head in 1967, when he used the music of Simon & Garfunkel to score “The Graduate” (another all-time favorite film of mine). The legend goes that Nichols was working in the editing room listening to Simon & Garfunkel’s new album, when he had a revolutionary thought. “Why can’t I use contemporary popular music as the score for the movie?”
Fast forward two years. While Hopper and his crew were out shooting the film, they were sending footage back to Los Angeles to the editor Donn Cambern. As he waited for the next batch of film, Cambern connected contemporary music to the footage in a way in which the lyrics of the music matched the narrative of the movie. For instance, after the opening drug sequence, the accompanying song is “The Pusher.” “Born to be Wild” is played along with one of the most iconic scenes in American cinema as Billy and Wyatt head on down the highway, “looking for adventure and whatever comes (their) way.”
I’ve seen “Easy Rider” more than 20 times, and in “Scrapple,” we included several references to the film. The main character, Al Dean, is a drug dealer with a big heart, the classic anti-hero. An early shot in the film features one of the main characters riding through the West on a motorcycle. That character’s nickname? Easy. There is a shot in “Scrapple” that is an homage to the drug scene at the beginning of “Easy Rider.” The camera moves slowly in toward a vehicle, eventually revealing Al Dean in the side window. And finally, the music serves as a narrative device in the film, plus it’s a soundtrack full of great songs. Carter Smith, of the music blog Rollo & Grady, called the “Scrapple” soundtrack “one of my favorite soundtracks of all time.”
There is something called the fractal theory of living which essentially dictates that your movements can be traced as a pattern represented by a color that eventually represents a fractal. My interpretation of that theory is that as you move around the world that fractal moves with you until you can look at your life on a wall as a giant pastiche of colors.
Peter Fonda’s fractal touched down at Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, in the 1950s. Mine traveled through the same space some 25 years later. Is there a way his energy could have transmuted itself into my consciousness through our cosmic fractal connection?
That is precisely the kind of question Wyatt and Billy might have pondered while smoking a joint around a fire to Steppenwolf singing about exploding into space.
