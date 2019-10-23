My dad’s been gone for a little over a decade. I was 52 and in a rock ’n’ roll band. In the time I learned of his terminal diagnosis to when he took off into the cosmos, I had begun living the dream I’d had since I first heard the Beatles. Sometimes I’d whisper it to myself in disbelief, “I’m in a band.” The other thing I’d whisper in equal measures of incredulity, sadness and cold-water-in-the-face shock was, “My dad is dying.” The soaring highs and steely lows of those days were oddly balanced.
The band started when Mark Galbo came up with the idea of applying his Rock and Roll Academy model to women. That model is, throw a disparate group of kids in a room with musical instruments, and through the process of learning songs, learn to work together as a group, create community and have a blast. It’s good stuff.
I took it very seriously. I mean, when dreams finally come true, you want it to be the best it can be. By playing in a rock band — granted, we were ardent amateurs — I could stave off the encroaching dread of the impending demise of my highly intelligent, taciturn father. For though he was guarded with his emotions and his intellect would not allow him to suffer fools, he was my lighthouse. He was by turns difficult, short, warm, corny, forgiving, gruff, explosive or industrious. He was always supportive, always helpful. He was proudest of me when I became editor of the Telluride Daily Planet, but his middle-aged daughter playing in a rock band was a frothy amusement. In his decline, he took delight in amusements. In his decline, I dreamed of playing arenas.
Galbo’s mad experiment began in the fall of 2008. The first semester was capped with a live show at the Sheridan Opera House, as hallowed a stage as I’d ever played, though only previously as a thespian. Before the show, we had a photo shoot for one of the slick tourist mags doing a story on the women’s bands, which totally blew fairy dust/magical thinking into my over-amped imagination. A photo shoot?! That was real rock star stuff. Our first show was a mixed bag. One gal had never learned the words to her song, but once we got that one out of the way, we steamrolled through the rest of our little setlist. One musician buddy in the audience said we didn’t suck, which was high praise. I took it as a challenge and doubled down on practicing. Galbo offered a second semester in 2009, and our band — then called MachSchau, and by then less the one gal who didn’t learn the words — blossomed.
Molly Papier was a natural drummer who adored U2 and Liz Phair and had a penchant for Bud Light Lime. Cindy Eckman had never played bass before, but channeled her innate and funky musical sensibilities into the gorgeous Fender bass her then fiancé, now hubby, bought for her. Kathleen Erie, who’d signed up looking for “something different” to do, bought herself a battered Telecaster and applied her accountant’s seriousness to music. Our lead singer, Bärbel Hacke, gave us a Euro-cool stage presence and a great vocabulary of handy German words. Me? I started writing songs and bringing them to the group for consideration. Before long, we had a handful of originals to call our own. And I bought my own Strat, paying off Nate the gyro guy one month at a time.
Dad, who I talked to as often as possible until he was no longer able, took all this rock star nonsense in with good humor. The professed “tin ear” of a musical household, Dad happily joined in our annual hollering of the Christmas carols my super-talented, classically trained mother played on the piano until Mom begged him to do better deeds, like fetching more eggnog. He grew up listening to Bob Wills and later in life took a liking to my Who and George Thorogood records.
We were well into our second semester when Dad died. He’d seemingly waited until my brother, Jeff, made it from Tyler, Texas, to my folks’ place in Corpus Christi, so Mom wouldn’t have to be alone. I arrived soon after and stayed busy with writing Dad’s obituary and helping Mom accommodate the numerous visitors and casseroles that streamed through the door.
Once home, I poured my sorrow into my music and wrote one song, “Blue on the Inside,” about my grief. That one has never been performed in public. Even now, 10 years after, I’m not sure I could get through it.
Galbo ended the women’s program after that second semester, but our band did not. Thanks to Bärbel’s empty basement and a donated drum kit, we kept at it. We renamed ourselves The 525s, Kathleen dropped out, a couple more musicians came and went, and eventually Molly left town. We took a guy into the fold — the phenomenal Phil Hamilton on drums — and played pretty much every venue in town, and held our own in a cool battle of the bands. Along with my family, the band was my raison d’etre and the salve for my shattered heart.
Music has always been a salvation of sorts for me, but in those months after Dad died, I have come to realize that not only was it music, but the act of making music that was so therapeutic. Dad and music had become inextricably linked — it was a blessing. And the two things I still miss most in life are Dad and being in a band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.