Where to host a cultural get-together in a pandemic? If you said ‘Zoom,’ you haven’t visited Ridgway lately, where Weehawken Arts and the Sherbino Theater have teamed up on a outdoor new venue, dubbed Courtyard at 610. Here, Program Director Tricia Oakland answers our questions about what’s been keeping her busy the past few months and about the Courtyard itself, which opens Friday for the summer season.
Leslie Vreeland: How’ve you been?
Tricia Oakland: I am doing well! Funnily enough, I have been busier than ever, working from home, trying to find new ways to offer arts programming. I have tried to take some time for myself, to get outside with my partner, my daughter and my stepdaughter, plus our three crazy dogs. I do a lot of Pilates, and am really happy to be back in the studio at Ridgway Pilates; I also ride my bike almost every day. I am tackling teaching my 15 year old how to drive, a whole new adventure in itself.
LV: So much has closed during the pandemic, and arts venues have been
some of the hardest hit of all. Yet Weehawken and the Sherb have kept been quite innovative about their programming. Can you explain a little of your thinking?
TO: We definitely hit the ground running. From the minute we closed our doors, we began brainstorming ways to keep things going. By the second week of shutdown, we saw that people were really looking for connection, for discussion, for outlets. From there, we started coming up with ideas, like engaging the local poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, who is amazing, and hosting events such as virtual happy hours with local restaurants. It was a little scary to see the recession begin to take hold, and as always, the arts are first on the chopping block when it comes to state and federal budgets. We are lucky to have a great amount of community support, but lthe oss of funding hurts everyone. We also had to cancel both the Sherbino and Weehawken's summer fundraising events. In response to that, we’ve just announced our Ridgway 0.0k, which is a non-event fundraiser, where we invite people to register to "hit snooze on 2020" and just sleep in until next year, while helping both organizations stay funded.
LV: You have a good mix of speakers and musicians and arts classes coming
up in the next week.
TO: We are really excited for summer! We started out first in-person art class on June 2, an ARTbar with three students. It was so good to see people coming back to class! We have modified our art classes so everyone goes home with their supplies instead of sharing them, and have capped the classes to allow for distancing. We are still planning on offering our Weehawken Dance performance of The Wizard of Oz, but it will most likely be limited to a small number of family members in the audience. We will be employing a skilled videographer to capture the performance to have available online. We also will be adding wildflower photography classes with Mary Menz and Jim Pisarowicz, which is really fun. This month, we have a new exhibition from Kellie Day on display at 610 Arts Collective, and next month a photography exhibition from Natalie Heller.
LV: Tell us about the new place.
TO: We are opening our new outdoor venue, The Courtyard at 610, this Friday, June 12, with Donny Morales playing live. This venue is by reservation only, and has limited capacity. We will be offering storytelling from Allen Beck on June 13, the band Birds of Play on June 16 and Wine Wednesdays with Jazz from Yasou "Yaz” Ishikawa. We will also be screening films and staging theater outdoors this summer. The courtyard was a collaborative effort by board and staff members, but the aesthetic and decor was in large part due to the creativity of our executive director, Ashley King.
LV: Have you given any thought at all to programming for the rest of the summer?
TO: We plan to continue outdoor programs through September, if the weather allows. Our hope is we can start our dance program in September in a more normal fashion, and have a full winter dance performance of The Polar Express. Beyond that, it will really depend on how things go, health-wise (based on directives from the state and county). The safety of our patrons, students and staff is of the utmost importance. We hope to be able to reopen the Sherbino in some capacity this fall, but as we see, it is so hard to guess what lies in months ahead. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.
LV: Why is it a good idea to donate to local arts organizations right now?
TO: I think the one thing we have all seen these last few months is the importance of the arts. We all have used art to get through these hard times, whether it is through writing, or reading, singing or dancing, or just finding a song that speaks to all chaos that is in our minds and that calms our souls. We’ve seen famous artists giving away their life's work for free online because they knew what that would do to help someone through. Honestly, you can't put a price on the value art has in our lives. Attending a show at the Sherbino or the Courtyard, buying a local artist’s work at 610 Arts Collective, taking a class from Weehawken or registering for our Ridgway 0.0k (ridgway1k.com) are all ways to support the arts. You can make a donation at sherbino.org or weehawkenarts.org.
