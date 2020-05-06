Community of caring:Volunteers from Bright Futures for Early Childhood, one of numerous initiatives supported by the Telluride Foundation, posted this thank-you photo on their Facebook Page April 10 to “everyone who helped out at the Telluride Food Bank this week and for all of our partners who collaborated on our activity bags: Wilkinson Public Library, Sheep Mountain Alliance, Ah Haa School for the Arts, Pinhead Institute, and the San Miguel Resource Center.” To learn more about the Telluride Foundation’s work or make a donation, visit telluridefoundation.org. (Courtesy photo)