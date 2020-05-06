Every week, The Watch hosts an interview with one of this region’s leading nonprofits. This week Paul Major, president and CEO of the multimillion-dollar economic-assistance juggernaut the Telluride Foundation, discusses the organization’s work in an extraordinary time.
Leslie Vreeland: How are you doing these days? Where are you?
Paul Major: I’ve been well. I’ve been living at home with my wife in the Hillside neighborhood. We don’t have any pets; it’s just us. I’ve been very busy working, which has been occupying a lot of my brainpower and energy. In my spare time, I’ve been getting out and exercising. We’re very lucky in Telluride that the outdoors is so accessible. Up until a few weeks ago, I was alpine and Nordic skiing. Now I’ve transitioned to hiking, taking a spin on the bike path … all those things.
LV: You’ve set up a COVID-19 regional response fund. Tell us more. How did that come about?
PM: The fund has two tracks: one for San Miguel County and West Montrose County, and one track dedicated to Ouray County. We’ve been around for 20 years, so we have a pretty good feel as things emerge in the community. Whether it’s a crisis or an opportunity, we’re pretty close to the ground. By March 15, essentially all of us knew that things were shutting down. It was easy to pivot immediately to address the crisis.
LV: What was your thinking?
PM: If you’re going to shut down businesses, you’ll have an immediate impact on individuals and families in this community. Our first concerns were, what are the immediate needs here? We focused on food banks and meals for kids; 50 percent of kids, on average, are getting breakfast and lunch in the schools, which means if they weren’t in school they weren’t getting fed. We wanted to make sure kids were still getting food, that food banks had enough food for the community, and that distance learning was taking place. Distance learning requires internet access, and all of a sudden these kids didn’t have internet access. Internet access is not a “like to have” thing; it’s a public necessity, just like water, sewers and roads. And it’s not just for kids; anybody stuck at home right now can’t access Social Services because everything is closed. Your phone becomes a lifeline. It’s a conduit that helps you get medical care; it enables you to schedule appointments. You can’t just walk in anyplace anymore.
LV: What else has the Telluride Foundation done to assist during this time?
PN: We created the Good Neighbor Fund, which, essentially, offers emergency cash help to people who may have lost employment and can’t pay their rent or for whatever kind of crisis they’re in. It’s an emergency grant. People apply for it; they sit down with a navigator who can help. Clients may be eligible for other services, such as SNAP food assistance. The navigator will also help them thinking about managing household income, determining what bills have to get paid and what bills can get pushed off.
LV: What is the greatest need right now?
PM: The number one issue across the state, and probably the country, for a lot of lower-income people is payments for rent or mortgages, and the number two issue is food. People also require money for medicine, and money for car payments. And your Verizon (or AT&T) service can’t be turned off. As I mentioned, it’s not an option not to have a phone, because if you have no phone right now you have no access to the outside world. You can’t check in with a medical center, you can’t use the library … there are so many barriers.
LV: How can people help?
PM: To make a donation, you can go to telluridefoundation.org and click on Response Fund, where you can target the money directly for use in Ouray County, or you can give more broadly to the whole community. The reason we ask everybody to give at the level they’re comfortable with right now is that a lot of the most vulnerable in our community are feeling the direct brunt of this crisis: they may have lost a job, their kids are out of school, they may be isolated. It’s a heartbreaking time — but what is inspiring, to be honest, is how much people have given. They’ve been incredibly generous. I believe it’s the American way; taking care of each other is embedded in our DNA, whether it’s a disaster caused by wildfires, or Hurricane Katrina. People give because they want to help each other.
