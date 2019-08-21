Aug. 15 and 16 marked the 32nd anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s shows in Telluride Town Park. Long-time locals and KOTO radio dug up photos and memories of the concert and posted it to social media. All the Deadheads in town were there to remind us of the weekend’s significance in Telluride musical history.
In June, my coworker mentioned he had recordings of these shows, and though they weren’t the best shows the Dead ever played, were worth a listen.
I jumped at the opportunity to burn them as a Father’s Day gift for my Deadhead dad because, let’s be frank, it’s tough to buy the man gifts sometimes. Like many of us these days, if he really needs something in particular, he buys it. There have been plenty of Father’s Days and birthdays we’ve defaulted to a gift card to Amazon or Home Depot, but given how much he’s done for me over the years, I’m always wracked with guilt for defaulting to such benign gifts.
Though he was a mere two hours away, my dad missed the Grateful Dead in Telluride, because he had a small infant at home (me) and didn’t feel right leaving my mom and me behind. The shows were also just a few days before his 30th birthday, so I can’t imagine how much FOMO he had missing his all-time favorite band in his backyard. He jokingly reminds me of this at least once or twice a year, and now I’ve told him that he should have just taken both of us to the show and taped cotton balls into my ears.
The first time I can remember seeing him cry was when news of Jerry Garcia’s death broke. I was young enough to not remember all the details, but old enough to realize how big of a deal this news was if it moved my usually stoic dad to tears.
This is the man who once received Teva sandals with the Grateful Dead skull on the straps for his birthday. (They were probably from my brother and me, but we all know my mom was doing the shopping in those days). He also had a Grateful Dead mousepad on his computer desk for longer than I can remember. Over the years, when we’re stumped on what to get him, finding Grateful Dead memorabilia has usually done the trick. However, we’ve now reached our Dead gift quota.
My dad worked from home and had a pretty sweet speaker system set up at home. If he wasn’t playing “Fire on the Mountain” or “Shakedown Street,” it was a sure bet we were listening to the likes of Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, The Band, UB40, Blind Faith or the Rolling Stones.
I, of course, went through the teenage phase where I eschewed all music my parents listened to, just to prove some point, but fortunately that phase was brief. I remember upon discovering the song “Beast of Burden” by the Rolling Stones in high school during a project, diving back into the classics, or rather, diving back into my parents’ CD collection.
In the last several years, I’ve been trying to focus more on experiences for Christmas and birthdays, rather than things. Three years ago, I bought Dead & Company tickets on a whim for my dad and brother when I read about their tour in Rolling Stone magazine, and then forced the two of them to go together at Folsom Field since I couldn’t make it up there.
This fall, I started racking my brain for more experiences we could gift to our dear ole dad. I had some Christmas IOUs to make up for, and wanted to give him something memorable. Then the Rolling Stones announced their North American tour. It was a no-brainer.
I signed up for the fan club presale and found decently-priced seats in the front of the nosebleeds for the Phoenix show. (I’ve recently realized when it comes to these big national tours, that Phoenix tickets are usually cheaper than Denver tickets.)
I then spent the entire lead-up to Christmas so psyched for my dad to open his present. We wrapped the ticket printouts in a Rolling Stone magazine with Keith Richards on the cover, and it was the only thing under the tree for him. And needless to say, he was thrilled. In his typically stoic way.
The show was originally scheduled for May, but in March, we learned the whole tour was postponed due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery. The cynic in me was convinced the shows wouldn’t be rescheduled, but I held onto the tickets just to wait and see.
And conveniently enough, the Phoenix gig was rescheduled for Aug. 26, just four days after my dad’s birthday.
Summertime in Phoenix is less than ideal, but the venue is air conditioned, and this weekend we head south for what’s sure to be a memorable experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see rock ’n’ roll royalty. His friend is flying in from Maryland, and my brother is driving down from Boulder.
I have to keep reminding myself that this is, in fact, his Christmas present, even though it feels like his birthday. But after years of not being together around his birthday, this will be one for the books.
And as luck would have it, Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band is playing Telluride Blues & Brews Festival in just a few weeks, so that will be his true birthday present.
He’ll finally get his chance to hear one of the members of the Dead perform in the box canyon, even if it’s more than three decades later.
