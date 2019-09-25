It was a good day to be Greta.
On Monday, a diminutive Greta Thunberg stood before the world’s powerful and read them the riot act about their inaction in regards to climate change. “How dare you?”
Later that night, a diminutive young man named Josh Kiszka, fronting a band called Greta Van Fleet, delivered a powerful calling card to scores of rock fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre who ranged in age from 70 to 17. “We are here for peace, love and unity.”
Thunberg is 16 years old. Kiszka and his bandmates are 22, 20 and 19.
I made the pilgrimage to Red Rocks with Daughter-Friend hungry for numerous things — escape from the valley, one-on-one time with my girl, and a much-needed (and overdue) dose of thunderous rock ’n’ roll. I got it all and then some.
Greta Van Fleet is a Michigan band of brothers and one family friend whose music hearkens to a time when my musical journey was only just beginning. The great bands and musicians that are now considered classic (am I classic, too?) were first figuring out their stage moves, honing their craft on their respective instruments and exploring the world through their songwriting. In the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, they graduated from dank clubs to cavernous stadiums. True rock royalty, evident even as they released first albums, the bands of my youth began what would be the soundtrack of our lives.
Seeing Greta Van Fleet is like seeing Led Zeppelin when their only album was their debut. Without pulling out every superlative in the quiver, I’ll simply say, yes, they are that exciting and fresh, exploding with energy and just plain effing great. And because they’re not jaded and drugged and they haven’t had their hearts broken or their royalties stolen — you know, old — their amazement and gratitude to play Red Rocks was effusively genuine.
And no wonder. The band — lead singer Josh, his twin brother and guitarist, Jake, bassist and younger brother Sam, and drummer Danny Wagner — passed through the famous underground tunnel that is covered with the scrawled signatures of countless artists who’ve played this most marvelous of venues. Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Wilco, String Cheese Incident, Mumford and Sons … it must feel like being anointed in the holiest of rock ’n’ roll water. As a band, Greta Van Fleet perhaps felt as if they had arrived. Maybe they looked at each other and said, “We’re not in Frankenmuth, Michigan, anymore.”
No, they’re not. They have been discovered. A “Saturday Night Live” appearance alone is a testament to their buzz. They’ve toured as openers for Metallica. Robert Plant said, “They are Led Zeppelin I,” and Elton John had them play a private party. Word has it the fabled and flamboyant pianist advised GVF to take their stage act to the next level. I think they took his advice to heart. When I saw the band play on SNL, they were dressed for a journey through Middle-earth — fringed, vested, head-banded and corduroyed. Monday night, prowling in a voluminous cloud of billowing fog and pulsing lights, Josh sported a sleeveless body suit stitched with sparkling stars and suns and moons, his feet bare. Jake and Sam were barechested, all the better to show off hippie-dream pendants. Long, white feather earrings swung from Danny’s ears as he played.
The show was a visual delight, yes, but what really blew my hair back was their playing. Sam not only plays phenomenal bass, but also sat at the organ for many of the band’s songs, lending a distinct John Paul Jones swirling keys vibe to their sound. Jake absolutely sets his red Gibson SG on fire. Watching Josh evolve as a frontman is much like watching the progression of early Led Zep videos in which Plant progresses from an understated, almost shy singer, crooning from underneath a mop of curly locks, to the strutting golden god of that band’s sexually heady heyday. Josh, at just 22, hasn’t stepped into serious swagger just yet, but I’m betting he will. That high register of his is ferocious and pure. But it’s Danny who brings the band’s thunder. He hits like Bonzo and is a very, very musical drummer. Drum solo second song. Hello! I was mesmerized.
What with the long hair, musical chops and throw-back/forward-facing influences, it’s little wonder there were so many grey heads in the sold out crowd. The hotel we stayed at was filled with the faithful, sporting tie-dyes, GVF gear and comfortable shoes. One old gal (“I’m 69!” she proudly told me) perched at the bar sipping coffee the next morning and let me know she had been on the front row. Another lady of a certain age was keen to know if Daughter-Friend and I were in the army. The GVF Army, that is. We assured her we’d join. She was the one I spotted in one of the camera sweeps of the crowd who bore a sign asking Jake to throw her one of his guitar picks. That story took a half a cup of coffee, but it was gratifying imagining her decades ago, slender and bell-bottomed, smelling of sandalwood incense and hoping to meet her rock heroes. And we’re still going to shows.
As with any rock ’n’ roll concert at The Holy Mother of Venues, I leave feeling sanctified, but this time, particularly more so. Post-show, having collapsed in bed, Daughter-Friend snoozing, I wound down by catching up on the news of the day. I watched Greta Thunberg speak truth to power, trembling with outrage at the future that’s been left to her generation by a greedy class that looks only to the false bottom line — that of money. The real bottom line is this planet’s health. I could not help but notice that two very different Greta’s delivered a message that has given me great comfort. That the youth are the way forward, and that we should all be listening. I know I am.
It was a good day to be Greta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.