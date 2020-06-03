What story should I tell you? There are so many. Should I tell you about the woman on the bus in Grenada who helped us find the doctor’s office when our daughter was sick? The woman who took Vivian’s hand as we crossed the street, going blocks and blocks out of her way to guide us to the correct address? Or should I tell you about the group of men in the Dominican Republic who tried to get our crappy, $8 a day rental car to start running again when we were broken down by the side of the road? Those men stopped their work, spent over an hour trying to help us and would not even accept a beer for their efforts. Maybe I should tell you the story about the taxi driver who brought us to the vet’s office on St Martin when we had to put down our beloved dog, Sadie. He cried with me on the way home and hugged me so hard when we said goodbye. It’s difficult for me to single out one story that best demonstrates the warmth and acceptance we were shown as we traveled. It’s impossible to separate one story of human kindness from the rest; the abundance of care and respect flowed over us like gushing waterfalls, soaking us to our skins.
For a big chunk of my family’s recent life, we were given a taste of what it feels like to be different. We stuck out. We felt the pronounced and conspicuous glare of our difference everywhere we went. For three years, as we lived aboard our sailboat and traveled among the Caribbean islands, we found ourselves, for the first time in our lives, to be the racial minority. But unlike our friends of color here in the U.S., the shade of our skin brought us no mistreatment. We were welcomed, encouraged, approached with curiosity, courtesy, friendliness. We never walked in fear.
People had warned us about the Dominican Republic. “Don’t go! It’s not safe there!” But our experience dispelled completely that inane, unfounded warning. The Dominican people define kinship and joy. They smile at you in an explosion of sincerity. Dominican smiles elevate your entire day. When Dominicans smile at you, it feels like they are saying, "I see you. I acknowledge that we are sharing the same place and time on Earth, and I'm glad that we are." We ended up spending six months there. The locals welcomed us into their community; we made strong and lasting friendships. Our perceived differences made no difference.
There's a bumper sticker here in Colorado that we're not fond of. It proclaims, "NATIVE" inside an outline of the state. This sticker seems to say, "You might like living here, but I am from here. Therefore, I belong here in a way that you do not." My husband says he's going to make such a sticker that's in the shape of the Earth. I like that one better.
Recalling the respectful and loving way we were treated as visitors in predominantly non-white nations, I burn with shame in light of this week’s events here in our country. Racism runs rampant and powerfully here, and I am forced to look at myself in a new way. As a traveler, and as a lover of people, I have always considered myself to be “not racist,” and I thought that was enough. But I am beginning to see just how short I have fallen. I have fought for the environment, for education, for women’s rights, but I have not spoken up for the people who have most needed it.
Now I’ll share a story that I’m really not proud of. I don’t want to tell you this story, as I am ashamed of it. But here it is: Recently, while I was volunteering for a local nonprofit organization, I overheard someone make a racist comment. Her words stung my ears, made my skin bristle, made me hot with anger. But did I speak up? Did I protest her words? No, I did not. I said nothing. My mind immediately started making excuses for this person, for her ignorance. I told myself, “She didn’t mean what she said.” The truth of the matter is I didn’t want to have an awkward conversation, to make a scene. And I went on with my day. In that moment, with my silence, I added a link to the thick racist chain that binds people of color in our country. I added a stone to the strong foundation of racism that holds us up. I failed my friends. I failed myself.
I made a friend in St Martin, Sheila, that I’ll never forget. We had long, in-depth conversations about family, about people, about marriage and parenting. One day she asked my daughter, “Do you have any black dollies?” Vivian said no. “Well, we’ll have to do something about that!” The next day she brought Viv a beautiful cloth doll, resplendent in colorful plaid, rhinestones sparkling on each ear. “That’s the cloth of St Martin,” my friend explained about the doll’s dress. “So you’ll always remember your time here.”
I will remember my friend. I will remember her island. I will remember the love I’ve been given. I will remember my privilege. I will remember to do more, to do better. I will not be silent again.
Editor’s note: Columnist Jennifer Julia writes a monthly piece, The Wanderlust Mom, for The Watch.
