With the onset of winter, comes the onset of the stouts. Beer shelves darken as labels go to brown and black, and thick and creamy suds fill pint glasses at bar tops around town. Something about the cooler weather makes this beer style so tasty and easy to embrace. Living in Colorado, a beer drinker has endless options that can be traditional, cutting edge, wild or somewhere in between, with styles ranging from coffee, oatmeal, barrel-aged, nitro, cinnamon and far beyond. So many options can be daunting, guidance can help. Here is a list of some interesting craft beer stouts to try this winter.
BARREL-AGED STOUTS
Bo & Luke, Against the Grain Brewery, Louisville, Kentucky
Bo & Luke features big taste and big alcohol by volume (ABV), clocking in at 13 percent. The Kentucky-based operation brewed this beer with ingredients utilized in bourbon whiskey production, including cherry wood smoked barley, rye, corn and then aged in Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon barrels. Initial notes reveal flavors of caramel and vanilla with a distinguished and incredible bourbon aftertaste. Bo & Luke pairs well with a steak or other red meat, and is available locally at Telluride Bottle Works. I’d highly recommend using those points and getting this delicious brew before it’s gone.
Ten FIFTY, Oskar Blues
Brewing Co., Longmont, CO
Lots of chocolate flavor and a malty, thick mouth feel highlight this, appropriately named 10.5-percent imperial stout. This beer also hints at flavors of coffee, oat with heavy roast notes and is as dark as the winter night. Bring this as a dessert to your next dinner party, it’s rich, packs a punch and is a great conversation starter. This annual release is officially available Nov. 29, and should show up on shelves locally mid-December.
TASTY COLORADO STOUTS
El Jefe Cinnamon Coffee Stout, 4 Noses Brewing, Broomfield
Drinking an El Jefe feels sort of like drinking a spicy chai latte. The forward flavors here are coffee and cinnamon with a chocolate malty backbone. It’s a nice, non-committal drink that is great for one or a few. 4 Noses Brewing has been making a name for themselves as a Front Range favorite, and has carved out substantial shelf and tap space locally.
Copper Kettle, Mexican Chocolate Stout, Denver
This Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning stout exceptionally utilizes habanero, ancho and guajilo peppers, offering a unique and dynamic take on the style. This beer first hits the palate with a smooth coca flavor, but punches with spicy zing from the three styles of peppers on the way down. Notes of cinnamon and roasted malt can also be found throughout. I’ve found this delicious beer at Telluride Bottle Works in the past.
Local Flavor
Ski-In-Ski-Stout, Telluride Brewing Company, Telluride
This classic locally brewed oatmeal stout is rich with espresso and chocolate flavor. It’s a smooth sipper and a fantastic option for breakfast, a warming lift beer or apres throughout the ski season. Not that I need to tell you, but this beer is available locally (almost) everywhere and available fresh from the source at the Lawson Hill brewery and taproom. Nothing beats a fresh stout.
Vanilla Porter, Smuggler’s Union, Telluride
It’s hard to beat pulling up a seat and drinking freshly brewed craft beer at Smuggler’s. Their Vanilla Porter is technically not a “stout,” but stouts and porters are close cousins, depending on who you ask. Don’t believe me? Google “the difference between stouts and porters” and educate yourself. Smuggler’s Vanilla Porter is a delicious, dark, 10-grain porter with a top-notch smooth vanilla finish. It’s straightforward and pairs great with a burger. Get a pint at the restaurant or a growler to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.