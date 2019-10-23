Last week, with the ultimate group of phenomenal women from different eras of my life, I had the immense honor of seeing a musical legend.
If you read this space regularly, you already know. But for those just joining me, I saw the queen of self-love, flute-infused hip-hop herself: Lizzo, live at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium.
Westword writer Leslie Wilber summed it up better than I could: “It's easy to imagine that in 30 years, I might recall this show with the same awe my dad has when he waxes about seeing James Brown.”
I’ll admit I’ve been pretty spoiled after almost a decade of consuming live music here in Telluride, when I was working for a venue that held less than 300 people.
The thought of large crowds at shows gives me anxiety at the prospect of being squished like sardines next to concertgoers who know nothing about the etiquette of live shows. I would much rather have an assigned seat from which to enjoy artists in the big venues. But with the Fillmore, which holds about 4,000, that’s a pricy preference, so general admission it was.
Once our girl gang made it through security, I instructed them on our plan of attack. We would head to the right-hand side of the audience and see how far up front along the rail we can make it. They knew I was experienced with Fillmore shows from college and faithfully followed me as I weaved through the crowd on a mission — thanks, girls!
And before we knew it, we had our own spot on the front rail. Unlike most shows in Denver, where I find myself surrounded by drunk jerks who are too tall or territorial, we instantly had our own community of music fans in that front corner. We all knew we were in store for magic, so why spoil it by being rude to our neighbors?
This was smack dab in front of the speakers, not ideal for sound snobs, but in this case, being able to see everything the goddess and her dancers were doing onstage far outweighed the desire for perfect sound (which we all know is usually found dead center or in front of the soundboard). A very thoughtful security guard even came by before the show with a bag of earplugs to help us preserve our hearing.
The show itself was unlike anything I’ve seen. Flanked by five dancers dubbed the Big Grrrls, Lizzo showed us why we are not worthy of her greatness, and why she is worthy of all the attention she’s been getting as of late.
She started the set off with her song “Heaven Help Me” from her DJ’s perch, which was set up like a pastor’s pulpit, paying proper homage to her gospel upbringing in Detroit and Houston. It was only after she channeled her inner-Aretha Franklin with some of the most soulful crooning I’ve heard that her dancers and DJ Sophia Eris joined her for the rest of the show full of amens, twerking, costume changes and even some ballads.
The setlist was comprised of everything we wanted to hear and more. “Cuz I Love You,” “Tempo,” (which was originally sung with none other than Missy Elliott), “Just Like a Girl,” Soulmate,” “Worship Me,” “Juice,” and of course, as Lizzo put it, the number one f------ song in the country, “Truth Hurts.”
Plenty of artists talk to the audience during their set, bantering back and forth, asking how we’re feeling and such. But Lizzo somehow made me feel like she was speaking directly to me. And that’s what makes her so special to so many music fans.
Before playing my personal favorite song, “Soulmate,” Lizzo made the audience chant, “I’m the one” over and over again. The song sings, “I’m my own soulmate, I’m never lonely, I know I’m a queen, but don’t need no crown.”
There are songs aplenty about heartache, love, romance and such. But as a perpetually single music fan, it’s rare to find music that speaks directly to my own experience. Lizzo’s music, and this song in particular, hit me directly in the heart as a single, driven, 30-something who’s always trying to silence the inner-critic. It reminds me that I don’t need a man to feel accomplished or worthy.
There are too many outer forces in pop culture that can dull your shine and make you think you are less-than, and that give your inner-critic free rein to belittle yourself. But Lizzo’s music is oozing with self-love and reminders that we are, in fact, the one. And that we don’t need validation from others to feel worthy.
As the show neared its end, Lizzo asked us to envision all the love and energy we were sending to her during the show, and send it directly back into our own bodies. She asked us to hold it right in our chests and reminded us, “Every time you’re feeling scared or sad or alone, any time you want to access this feeling of love, I want you to go right here, in between your titties. And know that I love you very much. And remember that you love you very, very much.”
Thank you, Lizzo. You’re a damn queen.
