Autumn is dramatic anywhere in Colorado, but especially in the San Juans, which is famous for great stands of aspen that quake and glow an unearthly yellow.
How famous?
John Fielder, this state’s most well-known landscape photographer, has his pick of places to shoot. Yet year after year, he returns to Ouray County or Telluride (he generally alternates between the two places) to teach a fall foliage workshop in a spot where autumn reliably delivers, as he puts it on his website, “layer after layer of color.”
Yet look around, and you may be forgiven for wondering: Where are those layers?
The hillside is generally brilliant above Ridgway this time of year. But right now, the only glowing stand of aspen is not high in the mountains, but downtown near the playing fields.
Farther north in Colorado, where aspen should definitely have begun to change colors by this point, the situation is the same. “Fall Color Show Appears to be Running Late This Year,” a Denver TV meteorologist announced a few days ago. Based on observations in Kremmling and Vail — where, basically, nada was observed in either place in the way of brilliant foliage — CBS-TV has updated its predictive fall color map “to delay peak (foliage) times this year by as much as 10 days.”
Dylan Peters, a public affairs officer for the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, is in the high country a lot for his job.
“We really have no changes yet,” he reported of the local foliage. “We’re at least a week, maybe two weeks out.”
Further south, forecaster Jeff Givens, better known as Durango Weather Guy to his hundreds of followers online, has observed the same thing. “I’m not an arborist, but I agree that some of the higher-elevation stands of aspen are late to change,” Givens said.
The blaze of autumnal colors will come, but predicting exactly when is tricky.
“The longer and warmer the summer and the early fall is, the longer the plants will hang onto their leaves,” explained Christine Prins, horticultural program coordinator for the Tri- River Area of CSU Extension (which serves Montrose, Delta, Mesa and Ouray counties).
“If things get colder sooner, they’ll turn sooner.”
Unfortunately for would-be leaf-peepers, chilly temperatures aren’t expected “sooner.”
“We may be just a bit cooler Thursday and Friday as a weak system comes through, but then things should warm up again for the weekend,” National Weather Service technician Dan Cuevas said. “And as far as an influx of significantly cooler air goes, there’s nothing on the horizon through the end of next week.”
Even so, cooler temperatures are inevitable — after all, there is less sunshine every day this time of year. “The day’s length is definitely going to trigger the plants’ shutting-down” for winter, Prins said. It is the time when plants stop making food, and “try to take back as many useful nutrients as they can and store them until spring.”
An aspen’s leaves change color “as the plant breaks down its cholorophyll, which we perceive as green,” Prins went on. “We see the underlying colors, the oranges and reds and eventually browns, as the plant takes apart its pigment molecules.” She likened the process to the methodical breakdown of a Lego set. “The plant is disassembling its parts,” she said, saving up nutrients “for later use next season.”
Where to see
the trees
When the breakdown begins, it is dramatic, because a whole group of aspen, or an entire grove, can be one plant. Thus, “They can all go at once,” Prins said, turning from green to red to orange.
“Peak season,” when aspen are at their brightest, is typically defined as 10 days.
Where to go to take in such fleeting beauty? Not necessarily where you might think. The classic lookouts include Last Dollar Road, with sweeping views framed by the craggy Sneffels Range, above Highway 62 (follow the signs for 58P). The road is navigable by two-wheel drive vehicle, if it’s not muddy. Mesas come highly recommended for watching changing colors. “They’re phenomenal,” one veteran leaf-pepper said. “So’s the road over Owl Creek Pass, which drops into the Big Fork of the Cimarrons, toward Silver Jack Reservoir. To the east are big, beautiful yellow aspen groves beneath Turret Ridge and Precipice Peak. It’s a spectacular spot, and people don’t get over there that often.”
“We can give people maps for these roads. You don’t have to be an expert driver,” Dawn Glanc, manager at the Ouray Visitor Center, emphasized. “Even just driving to Silverton on the Million Dollar Highway, it’s a beautiful two-hour trip. Out of Silverton, there are all these two-wheel drive dirt roads which get you up even higher, where it may have frozen some more” (and where the fall colors may be beginning even now).
Stunning strolls
As for other places to see, perhaps on foot, “We always recommend Bear Creek, because you get the waterfalls along with the trees,” said Kaly Williamson, an associate at Jagged Edge sports in Telluride. “And Trout Lake, where there are great views of mountain ranges, and changing trees,” to contrast with a glistening body of water.
If you fancy a more difficult hike, the Telluride shop’s manager, Dave Hollowell, suggests tackling the Deep Creek and/or Eider Trails, off Highway 145. “Those trails kind of bundle together,” he said, “but they have a lot of aspen groves. They’re a little more difficult to hike on, but they’re great.”
“What I like about Ouray,” Glanc said, “is that we have hiking for beginners to experts, and all of it gets you up into the trees really fast. Perimeter Trail,” above town, “is a great, easy way to see both buildings and fall colors. The Mears Trail off Crystal Lake is an easy hike. A more moderate trail with great views is Gray Copper Gulch. More difficult and extensive is the hike to Full Moon Basin. It goes way above treeline, so you’re hiking both in trees and above trees.”
Not every local interviewed for this story mentioned well-known spots for spying foliage, such as Last Dollar Road, or County Roads 5, 7 and 9, all highly recommended by Fielder. (“In my mind, there are five top roads in the state for fall colors,” Fielder has said. “You’ve got four of the best.”) Indeed, several suggested ranging farther afield.
“One of my favorites is Highway 30, the road that branches off 149 between Lake City and Lake San Cristobal,” Ridgway resident Kate Kellogg said. “Highway 30 is the civilized northeast end of Cinnamon Pass, but you don’t have to drive the pass to see gorgeous fall foliage. You can take 149, which starts off of U.S. 50 near Blue Mesa Reservoir, and go south of Lake City to catch Highway 30. Drive until things get too rough and bumpy, depending on your vehicle. You’re driving through corridors of gold, past aspen-covered slopes with views of 14ers in the distance.”
Forest Service employee Dylan Peters recommends a place a little closer to home, but perhaps unexpected: “anywhere around Lone Cone.” His Forest Service colleague Kim Phillips suggests Grand Mesa, on Highway 65 above Cedaredge. Indeed, a number of people interviewed for this story singled out Grand Mesa as an unsung gem, admired for its sweeping views of red and yellow aspen, combined with vistas south to the Sneffels Range and west to Utah.
(Color Weekend, the annual celebration of Grand Mesa’s foliage, takes place at Powderhorn Resort next weekend, Sept. 28 and 29, and features live music, scenic lift rides, and more.)
“Grand Mesa doesn’t get enough credit,” said Skyler McKinley, director of public relations and government affairs for AAA Colorado, who grew up on the Western Slope. “It’s not far from the San Juans, not very touristy, and is one of the best drives in the state.”
Some believe the great swaths of aspen — this region’s signature attraction — are due to change colors soon. “It usually takes two weeks after the first frost for the leaves to begin changing,” Glanc said.
“We’re predicting that next weekend we should start seeing the colors change.” Givens concurred. “I think we’re going to see a change with the leaves over the next 10-14 days,” he said. “Some of the (weather) models are already hinting at a couple of significant events between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. It’s too early to mark it on your calendar, but if that pans out we could have ideal conditions for amateur photographers like me: golden aspens, and snow down to 9,000 feet.”
Prins called fall colors “a moving target” this time of year, and a particularly fleeting one, given that peak season lasts for so short a time. “It’s never too early to begin looking,” she summed up. “Get out and do your own observing! Wherever you go, it’s nice.” If you’d like a bit of beta before heading out, the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest tracks fall foliage on its website, at tinyurl.com/y4jws4gu, and on the GMUG Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.