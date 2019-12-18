As December began, many Ridgway businesses came out of their offseason hibernation — a time when staff enjoy much-needed travel and maintenance tasks not possible during high season can be taken care of. Noel Night on the first Friday of the month kicked off the holiday sales season that continues through the end of the month.
Surveying businesses along Ridgway’s Clinton Street, an area with a particularly high concentration of artists, about their holiday promotions uncovered an unusual statistic. Nearly 70 percent of them are woman-owned and operated, almost twice the national average of 40 percent reported in the 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report commissioned by American Express.
In fact, Ridgway has a high percentage of businesses owned or co-owned by women throughout the town. Part of the attraction for art entrepreneurs is surely the town’s designation as and commitment to being a Creative District, a state program designed to generate economic activity from arts and cultural activities. But, of course, that attracts both women and men.
While many entrepreneurs on Clinton Street can’t point to a specific reason for so many women opening businesses there, the consensus is that people are drawn to Ridgway’s healthy lifestyle and beautiful setting, combined with the opportunity to make their own schedules. The resulting camaraderie among artists in general, and often women in particular, has created a supportive, positive environment.
“The reason I moved here from Park City, Utah, is the beauty of the town and open spaces. It’s why we live with the mountains right outside our doorsteps. I think this is a perfect place for people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle and beauty of the outdoors that Ridgway provides,” said Sally Jo Ocasio, owner of The Vault Vintage and Consignment. “I see many strong and independent women are drawn to Ridgway and figure out how to survive. They find a niche and start a business to fill it, and the community is so incredibly supportive and welcoming.”
The Vault at 525 Clinton St. sells vintage and contemporary designer clothing, including ski wear, as well as art, home décor and works from local artists. Ocasio operated the store in Ouray for a couple years before moving Ridgway in 2019.
“I live in Ridgway, so when the historic bank building became available, I decided to move. I shop and dine on Clinton Street, so to be included in that grouping of women and businesses was kismet for me,” she said. “Ridgway offers a simple and supportive system for entrepreneurs. Also, I was inspired by all the women here, meeting everyone and seeing what they were doing inspired me to open The Vault in town with confidence and the belief that I could be a successful addition, and the fact that I can do it in Ridgway? I love that.”
Sharing the first floor of the same building as the Vault is AMULET, a jewelry design studio and store with an eclectic mix of fashion and art. Owned by Jenn Dewey, the store sells new and antique jewelry, clothing and décor by artisans from nearby such as Colorado and New Mexico, and faraway, especially Morocco, where Dewey studied ethnic jewelry making. The store doubles as her studio, where she crafts custom and original jewelry designs with Fairmined gold and other socially responsibly produced metals and gems, including those repurposed from family heirlooms.
"I'd been attending the Creative District and Space to Create public planning meetings in Ridgway for several years prior to moving here. I was working towards a move to this area because of the concentration of artists, many of whom are good friends," said Dewey, who has been creating jewelry for 20 years, including 14 years in Telluride before opening in Ridgway in June 2018.
“I think Ridgway is on its way to becoming a destination where people will travel to look for unique one-of-a-kind pieces, and has the advantage of being an easy destination for people from Telluride, Grand Junction and the North Fork Valley. It is also a foodie town with so many great restaurants, and without being dependent on tourism has created a scene where locals enjoy staycations with the hot springs, cultural events and all that the area has to offer.”
She believes the percentage of women-owned businesses like the cluster on Clinton Street is not unique, and can also be found in Telluride and Montrose. Independent women who value travel for rejuvenation and inspiration are opting for the quality of life afforded by being a creative entrepreneur over the higher paycheck of corporate jobs, she explained.
While some corporate jobs may garner high salaries, many of the Clinton Street business owners agree that they are more in control of their income and compensate themselves more fairly than a corporation would. They can set their own hours and prices to match the effort and value they place on their work.
Lynne Stovicek, a first time business owner at 609 Clinton Street, noted, “As the sole owner of Lucky Find Consignments, I am directly responsible for what I am paid. Women in the corporate world are not directly in control of their pay, and so I do feel it's easier for me to be paid what I am worth.”
Stovicek, who sells previously owned men's and women's clothes and a variety of items “from knickknacks to backpacks,” picked her business location to be near a restaurant that was open for breakfast and lunch.
“I was happy to find retail space near Kate's Place. Now there are a few other restaurants as well, and I do think the proximity helps bring business. Also, being just myself, I wanted a small space so as to not be overwhelmed,” she said. “I feel a wonderful spirit of cooperation and support between the local business owners in Ridgway. We are all in this together. Also, before I opened my shop I spoke with Susan Baker of Lupita's. She has been a business owner in Ridgway for many years. She not only has blazed the trail, but she is also very supportive of the newer women-owned businesses in Ridgway. It's nice to have moral support.”
Also in the Centennial Building is Mountain Girl Gallery owned by and featuring the works of four female artists: potter Dierdre Krois, fiber artist Lucy Boody, and metal artists Jill Rikkers and Lizzie Fike. Besides sculptures, housewares and furnishings, the metal artists also create jewelry. That means there are three women jewelry makers within a block of each other, plus two more women metal artists on the block — Lisa Issenberg, who is next to Mountain Girl, and Joanne Taplin, who is behind the courtyard between the building and Kate’s Place.
They don’t compete, though, Fike said, because they all have their own specialties. If a customer comes in to her gallery asking for something she or Rikkers don’t produce, they can just send them next door or down the street.
Issenberg produces some jewelry like her Rocky Mountain Charm series that is sold at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art, but she specializes in custom designed and fabricated awards for the outdoor and ski industries, film festivals, and nonprofits. Her Kiitellä studio, not a retail location but a workspace, is located above Billings Artworks, where John Billings and his crew produce the Grammy awards and other trophies. Issenberg just completed medals for the bobsled, luge and skeleton races at the Lake Placid World Cups and for the Audi Birds of Prey Alpine World Cup in Beaver Creek, and is currently working on the X Games Aspen medals.
Joanne Taplin, who owns JT Custom Metalwork, produced the river race awards for the annual Ridgway RiverFest for the past two years. Her metal creations range from copper bookmarks and steel hooks to table and railings.
Her Clinton Street location is also a production studio, not a store.
“I usually meet clients at their places, but when we want to brainstorm on material we will meet at the studio where I can pull out different materials to give them ideas. I like that it also gives me a more business setting then my garage, which was my old workspace. People feel more comfortable knocking or swinging by,” she explained.
In the same building as Kate’s Place is a hair salon and a homeowner’s association management company, both owned by women. Across the street is Provisions Café, owned and operated by chef Amie Minnick. Next door to her are the 610 Arts Collective and Sherbino Theater, both operated by the Ridgway Chautauqua Society. Weehawken Creative Arts is a partner in the art gallery as well. While not owned by women, both nonprofits have women as board presidents, as Ashley King-Grambley is the executive director of both. Then, down the street further is Cabinetology, an interior design firm owned by Beth Hight.
Trisha Oakland, program manager for both Weehawken and the Sherbino, sums up the situation on Clinton Street as the result of the hard work of supporters of the Ridgway Creative District in developing an ideal setting.
“I think that Ridgway as a whole has become very supportive of small, locally owned and operated businesses, and maybe that has helped more women feel that they can succeed in their endeavors,” she said.
Several businesses highlighted in this article will be hosting Customer Appreciation sales Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with refreshments and discounts. Other holiday sales are happening throughout December with discounts up to 50 percent at some stores.
Most retail businesses on Clinton Street are open Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, with some open on Thursdays and Sundays as well. Hours are generally 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some open by appointment only, so it is always best to check their web pages or call before visiting.
The 610 Arts Collective is open Mondays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday. It will be closed between Christmas and New Year's Day, and reopen with a new exhibition from Leah Diament Jan. 4.
Provisions Café is regularly open for brunch Wednesdays-Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and for dinners, Wednesdays-Saturdays from 5-8 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day. The restaurant is offering 10 percent off gift card purchases, plus a free cookie with each card during the Customer Appreciation event Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.