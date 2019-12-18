Dear Kimberly,
I am not looking forward to Christmas at all this year. My family is so politically divided, and it’s painful to interact because we all have strong opinions and big personalities. Should I just skip it all together?
—Beatrice Deans, Denver
Well, how many presents have you already purchased?
If we’re so concerned about straws up sea turtle’s noses and plastic bags in Telluride, why is it so hard to love each other better? There have been political pros and cons this past term, and with the energy being spent to tear each other down, can you imagine what we could accomplish if it decided to unite? We are given the right of free speech and press, but in these modern times it appears as if even those are tainted. In 2019, 35 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of Democrats said they would be unhappy if their child married someone of the opposing political party; a sharp increase from attitudes 50 years ago, according to a Pew Research Center study.
People’s political convictions are getting deeper, while the distrust of those with different views is becoming stronger. I think it’s important to abandon the idea of winning altogether. It is better to talk about the issues themselves than trying to convince someone of their wrongness. It is better to be disarmed and curious and merely try to understand better where the other person is coming from. We should start from a stance of not trying to convince or oppose, lecturing someone isn’t as productive as a civilized conversation in which two people share personal encounters with policies or issues. No one can take away your first-hand experiences. If you discuss matters in the way that you know them to be true versus trying to convince someone of its truth, it can change the tone of the interaction. It’s important to understand why the other holds a given belief. For example, instead of talking about Trump and the border wall, perhaps use open ended questions to have a broader discussion about what your family member believes about immigration. Take a 30,000-foot approach and distance yourself from your party, and instead discuss each issue individually and each person’s vision for an ideal end result. It’s an opportunity to build trust, as you cannot refute a personal story as fake news. Remember, we all see the world very differently. There are versions of this country that some generations just don’t have any experience with, and family members may have simply not experienced the truth in what the other is saying.
According to a 2016 Pew poll, two-thirds of voters chose a political party to avoid the harm that might result if the other party was elected. Other findings include:
- Roughly one-third of voters believe that members of the opposing party are unintelligent.
- Republicans tend to see Democrats as lazy and immoral, while Democrats view Republicans as closed-minded.
- Republicans tend to view Democrats as “godless,” while Democrats view Republicans as “gun nuts.”
- One-half of voters on each side say their opponents are dishonest.
Let me ask you, if someone supports both pro-life and pro-gun control, should they be labeled as a Republican or Democrat? What do we know about the actual values of this person as we slap them with a label?
In a USA Today interview Larry Sabato Jr. of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics said, “No one is going to change their mind because of an argument at the dinner table. Psychologists have long recognized that changing another person’s political beliefs is almost impossible because they are uniquely wrapped up in our identities. Neurological studies indicate that we view ideological challenges as personal insults, stimulating our brains to react as though these challenges are an assault on our bodies.”
But you don’t always receive the grace you give, so if Uncle Bob likes to get loud and heated, you might want to remember a few tips. First, recognize the importance of your relationships and accept differences in others just as you expect tolerance from them. Love and respect your family members for who they are, rather than who you want them to be. Nana says if you want to bring people around to your way of thinking, you need to first show them that you are open to theirs. This will help build trust and minimize conflict.
If possible, avoid the topics that might end in hurt feelings altogether or ask to change the subject. You don’t have to justify your feelings, and it’s perfectly acceptable to excuse yourself.
Recognize that both sides are branding the other with labels and stereotypes; all those that disagree with you don’t have devious motives or a lack of intelligence. Don’t buy the political branding hype and consider information that differs from your beliefs. Many times anger responds to anger, and even recognizing your role in disagreements can be helpful. Lower your voice and slow your pace to settle emotions. If provoked, refuse to engage and try to observe rather than react. This detachment can take some of the personal feelings out of it.
Some family is just tough to deal with, despite your best efforts. They enjoy squabbling or want to argue out of habit. At some point you are going to need them through the good times and bad, so consider that totally agreeing on politics should be lower on the totem pole than maintaining healthy relationships. If the group family setting doesn’t work, interact with family members one on one instead. Remember you may not have control over how you feel, but you have control over how you react and choose to respond. This may take practice, and maybe even a hotel room, but while you’re in the trenches, choose to be present, because your loved ones are there, even if you disagree with them respectfully and lovingly.
Have a question? Kimberly can be reached at sinceyouasked81435@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.