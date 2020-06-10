DEAR EDITOR:
In his video address on June 4, Gov. Jared Polis repeatedly referenced that more action is needed to ensure that “Every American, including black Americans, can go to watch birds in the park, or go for a run, or interact with our criminal justice system without fearing for their lives.”
Mr. Polis, I am one of those “every Americans,” a white American, and let me assure you, I have never had to fear for my life when watching birds, going for a run, or interacting with the criminal justice system. Your words carry weight. You must understand that not all lives are at risk. Please clarify that we must act now to reform community policing policy to protect black lives. I assure you that mine is not at risk.
Sincerely,
Mike Cassidy
Ridgway
