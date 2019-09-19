Protests are nothing new in France. Yet, when women and their allies took to the streets in Paris on Sunday earlier this month, the message really hit hard for me.
The September protest was the second in two months demanding stronger protections against femicide in France. This year, more than 100 women have been murdered by a partner or former partner in France. As of press time, the exact number was 107 women. Since the end of August, walls, buildings and quays along the Seine have been covered with protest signs and the names of victims. A sign for every woman murdered this year.
“Elle le quitte. Il l’a tuée.” (She left him. He killed her).
“Monique, tuée par coups de feu par son marie. 104è feminicide.” (Monique, shot by her husband. 104th femicide).
In total, there are more than 400 posters around the city. The campaign, based in the Denfert Garden, started out small, but more and more women have joined. The signs — painted on cardboard and glued to walls — are technically illegal. Several women have been arrested or fined for putting them up. Still, women persist.
The names and stories are visible reminders of those who have already lost their lives. Women are not receiving justice or sufficient protection. In the French legal system “femicide,” “feminicide” en français, is not currently part of the nation’s criminal code.
We cannot forget the victims. In July, the French government announced a 5 million euro (about $5.5 million USD) plan to combat the nation’s femicide problem, which includes several “emergency measures.” The proposal streamlines the complaints procedure, offers better protections to women who are threatened by their partners, and would establish 1,000 additional spaces in shelters by the end of next year. Marlène Schiappa, Minister of State for Gender Equality and the Fight against Discrimination, announced that the government is also considering codifying femicide into French criminal law as well. The final proposal will go into effect in November.
Many women’s rights advocates argue that these measures are not enough. France has the third highest rate of femicide in Europe, following Germany and Switzerland. In France, a woman is murdered by her partner, or ex-partner every three days, according to statistics released by the French government.
The violence is pervasive. And I agree with other women’s rights advocates — not nearly enough is being done. Police officers can be slow, or unresponsive when women report cases of domestic violence. Often, women’s complaints simply are not taken seriously. The new government plan will audit more than 400 police stations across the country, but the problem is more deeply-rooted.
Laws, though essential, will not solve France’s femicide problem. To me, the violence against women appears to be part of more culturally systemic issues concerning the treatment of women.
Sexual harassment is more of the norm than an exception here. A 2015 study by the High Council for Gender Equality that found that 100 percent of female public transit users in Paris had been harassed. One hundred percent.
Last year, France made headlines by outlawing verbal street harassment, including catcalling and sexually aggressive rhetoric. If convicted, perpetrators could face fines of up to 750 euros (about $825 USD). But how do you enforce a law like that? How often is a police officer actually present to witness someone harassing a woman?
To me, the law does not seem to have changed anything. Admittedly, I am speaking from purely personal experience and conversations with female friends.
But the culture definitely does not seem to have caught up to the laws.
Marie Mercat-Bruns, Affiliated Professor at Sciences Po Law School of gender and discrimination, highlighted the discrepancies between French law and reality.
“The law is great. The problem is that the mentality hasn’t changed,” said Mercat-Burns in an interview with me. “It seems to me that the law has gone farther than the people themselves.”
Living in France, there are times when I feel as I have stepped back 50 years in terms of gender equality. I have been grabbed by men on the metro, catcalled almost daily, and chased by a random 40-year-old man on the street after ignoring his lunch invitation. Even in my relatively safe, affluent neighborhood, I would never walk home alone at night.
Late one evening, my friend tried to walk home from a bar. It was less than 20 minutes, and she didn’t have money for a cab. In the space of less than a mile, she was pushed around by a group of men, verbally harassed and followed. To escape, she attached herself to a group of girls who helped her get home.
Luckily, nothing worse happened, but she said it made her sad to be a woman. It is incredibly sad that we live in a world where it is considered lucky to only be shoved, taunted and verbally objectified.
Yes, some of these experiences are just the unfortunate realities of living in a city. France is certainly not unique in that sense. I would not walk home alone in any US city either. At least in Telluride you usually only have to contend with chance encounters with black bears.
Still, the pervasiveness of harassment and domestic violence in France feels especially problematic, especially in a country that is considered to be so progressive in so many other policies.
I am glad that the French government is taking some actions to prevent future femicides and other forms of violence against women. Yet I fear the laws are not enough. How do you systematically change how a culture perceives women? I guess if anyone had the answer, I wouldn’t have to be writing this column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.