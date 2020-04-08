DEAR EDITOR:
We need to tell our Congress people and senators to take the foot off the gas with respect to spending. Hopefully the worst of this coronavirus will be over before too much debt is added to fill Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer’s wish list. Remember Obama’s “shovel ready jobs” that weren’t so shovel ready. Rather than getting immediate relief to the average American, Nancy Pelosi was trying to put items of the Green New Deal and spending for the Kennedy Center when the average American needed a few bucks for food and a mortgage payment or two.
The economy has a long way to go to pay off Obama’s $9 trillion addition to the national debt. We need a boost to keep our economy going and get people over the bump in regards to basically shutting down the economy to isolate people from the coronavirus. We need to protect ourselves from a disease that got out of hand due to the Chinese lying about how serious this disease is. Remember the Chinese turned a ship back to China with supplies that were to treat the coronavirus. The Chinese want to control the world both economically and militarily. We do not want to help China achieve that goal. What was Congress doing when this disease was starting? Trying to impeach the president over a hoax.
Talk of the next round of stimulus includes infrastructure spending that would probably take years before it actually starts. Remember that interest rates are historically low. If interest rates rise and the national debt gets too large, we are putting the burden to repay on several generations in the future. Money does not fall from the sky.
Lets slow down and see where we are before this gets totally out of control.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
