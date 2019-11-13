I know it’s a little early to talk about Thanksgiving, but I only have one column in November. It’s dreary and cold in Paris. The three fireplaces in my apartment were sealed off decades ago, but we’re too stubborn to pay for heat yet. Since the gas for the oven is included in the rent, it is both practical and comforting to start roasting butternut squash and baking pumpkin bread.
In the mountains, Thanksgiving is always a little seasonally weird. On Aspen Mountain, it’s usually opening day, but “open terrain” is a loose definition. Sometimes it’s just one strip of artificial snow directly below the gondola. In town, it’s usually a mud-fest.
My first Thanksgiving role was painting a page the perfect shade of roasted butternut squash for my mom’s recipe in her women’s group collective cookbook. This is not a recipe nor a cookbook exclusive to Thanksgiving, but we always make it for the holiday, and it reminds me of my mother, who I miss a lot right now.
When I was little, Thanksgiving meant a drive to Denver, a house full of family, a rare occasion to go to a real shopping mall and lots of pumpkin bread. With my cousins, I played board games and watched more football in three days than the entire rest of the year. And for as long as I’ve been allowed to use a stove, I’ve been in charge of the cranberry sauce.
In college, I was fortunate to still have a full week off. Thanksgiving was my first trip home freshman year, and I cried when the Elk Mountains came into view. Even during mud season, there’s no place like Colorado. I hadn’t realized just how much I missed home.
For the first two years of college, we hosted Thanksgiving. The week featured muddy hikes up the Rim Trail with my mom and aunt, extra cuddles with my dog, and my first education about wine-food pairings (courtesy of my uncle). And I still made the cranberry sauce, of course.
Junior year, I did not come home. I was studying abroad in Paris. One of our friends from the U.K. invited eight of us to his home in London for the weekend. Although he is British and had never celebrated Thanksgiving before, he fully embraced the holiday, even assigning everyone a designated dish to prepare. I was in charge of the pies.
For most of the ingredients, we shopped at Borough Market, but molasses is not easy to find in London. My friend really surpassed his hosting duties and accompanied me to six different stores until we finally found a tiny “American-themed” grocery store that sold marshmallow fluff, Cheez-Its, Hershey’s chocolate bars, canned pumpkin, and miraculously, molasses. Wow, from reading that list, it’s no wonder people think Americans only eat junk. And pumpkin pie. It was my first “friendsgiving,” and we somehow managed to pull off an impressive and delicious meal without burning down anything.
Last year was my first in Paris, and I am lucky to have been adopted by a family from Colorado who now lives in France. Seriously, I do not know what I would do without the Woodrows. Not just Thanksgiving, but really all other 364 days of the year. They hosted me when I didn’t have an apartment, signed the forms to authorize me to open a French bank account and let me walk their dog when I miss having an animal around. While we’re on the theme of this holiday, I figured I should mention how grateful I am.
Now, back to the food.
Everyone seems to have strong opinions about Thanksgiving dishes. When you think about it, though, modern Thanksgiving is an eclectic mix of tastes that we don’t regularly cook anymore, but yet somehow all taste good mashed together on one plate. Especially if you have the right wine — and enough of it.
In our house, my mother refuses to make mashed potatoes. If they’re going to be served, someone else has to make it. When I went to Stanford, my dad got really into the New York Times Cooking California-inspired sourdough stuffing with kale, almonds, dates and turkey sausage. I am someone who normally cannot stand stuffing or gravy (blasphemy I know), but I got admonished when I wanted to pick out the sautéed kale, dates and almonds — all the best parts — so I grew to tolerate a little bit of the rest. At least this recipe has a good ratio of the stale bread (minimal) to other ingredients.
I am of the controversial opinion that cranberry sauce is the best part of Thanksgiving. And, no, it’s not just because I make it. Whenever I see jellied cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving, I get exceptionally sad.
This year, I have class until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, so I don’t even think I’ll be able to make the cranberry sauce. Luckily, the Woodrows have adapted to the French eating hours, so they will not be eating Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m., and I’ll be able to attend at least for dessert.
Another friendsgiving might be in the works for the following weekend, but by then it’s December and almost my birthday — also the same date as a massive national strike in France, lest you forget.
If friendsgiving falls through the cracks, I’ll just continue to make one Thanksgiving dish per week for the rest of November. That sounds much more manageable with the grad school schedule, and it will keep the house warmer for a whole month.
