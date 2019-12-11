DEAR EDITOR:
We were dismayed to read in several newspapers last week that Ouray County Sheriff Lance Fitzgerald was arrested on suspicion of DUI. In our attempt to demonstrate compassion and maintain the sheriff’s dignity, we urge anyone who knows and cares about Lance to encourage him to seek help and to resign his post as county sheriff.
If Sheriff Fitzgerald were a hired deputy in the sheriff’s office, customarily he would be placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation. However, since he is elected by the voters of Ouray County, apparently he can return to work without recourse. If we are mistaken and actions can be taken by the county in accordance with policy, we ask the appropriate party — be it county administrator, county attorney, and/or Board of County Commissioners — to act promptly.
We suspect many residents, as well as fellow law enforcement officers, question Sheriff Fitzgerald’s ability to serve our community under the current circumstances. Reports indicate Sheriff Fitzgerald has a history of DUI arrests. We are concerned what his continued leadership communicates to our community, especially our youth. Furthermore, his behavior of driving under the influence endangers himself and the public. In our opinion and with all due respect, it seems best for Sheriff Fitzgerald and for the county for him to resign. Though we all make poor choices at some point in our lives, we don’t all take an oath of office.
Robyn Cascade
Jen Donovan
Paula James
John Kissingford
Kate Kissingford
Ouray County
