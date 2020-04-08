Pandemic. Do we panic? Why don’t we? I believe it’s hope. The hope for our future or our family’s future. Watching the reactions and the mob mentality is fascinating. Hysteria, hype, extremes, high and low. Observing the media and watching the endless streams of information make me grateful to be in a community like Telluride. We have banded together and are being smart and proactive in our initiatives, and it makes me proud. We know what’s at stake, and we are doing our best with the information we have.
The coolest part about living out here, first in Ouray and now Telluride, was learning the history. Coming from Cherokee heritage, it was very purposeful for me to connect with the history of Ouray, Chief Ouray and his wife Chipeta.
For me, it was about history and resiliency and resourcefulness … and hope. For me, it was seeing what another indigenous tribe faced and dealt with in the face of adversity and change. And how the landscape and generations were affected so many years later. Telluride was founded a mere 142 years ago in 1878, and San Miguel County was the first county in the United States of America to be tested for free as a whole for a virus. What pioneers. If we succeed in drastically reducing the spread we will be known again for a different type of pioneering. I am proud of the non-partisan response and our schools and businesses doing what is right to protect our community, and our leadership for responding in such a focused and tactical manner. Being calm, rational and deliberate is critical as we use intelligence, safe practices and science to help all of humanity.
I used to play Oregon Trail when I was little. Believe it or not, I didn’t grow up with cellphones or computers at home. The most sophisticated piece of technology other than a typewriter we had was a fax machine as Dad had a home office for his company 4 C Enterprises. Our company had a four-leaf clover for a logo and was 4 C because there were four of us Corrigans in our immediate family — Mom, Dad, Jaclyn and me — and we are of Irish decent on Dad’s side. Nothing like a little Native American mixed with Irish blood to make a gal calm, cool and collected. Safe to say, it was such new and innovative technology that I remember hearing the whirring buzzing and beeping sounds from the machine and leaping from the dinner table with my sister yelling “CHECK THE FAX! CHECK THE FAAAAXXXX!”
We built tree forts near the creek, we played outside. We stuck sticks down our shirt backs as swords and hung sheets in Nana’s carport to put on plays. We ran barefoot through the rich soft black soil of freshly plowed fields. Oregon Trail was this magical cyber place where I began my trip into my love for everything sci-fi and technology. Although dying of dysentery often, I began to foster my brave and pioneering spirit in the virtual space where I could play and start over every time I died. Once or twice it was forging the river with too much weight or having an axle break, but for the most part I learned to ration goods and get my family and animals to safety.
Dysentery was a different story. When I lived in Ouray, I would often drive to Silverton on the Million Dollar Highway to clear my head and find the last bit of snow, depending on the season. When I arrived, I would always grab a whole pie at this particular local restaurant (name not mentioned to protect the innocent). This particular time I also purchased a growler of beer and drove back to Ouray. To the restaurant’s credit, the growler may have gotten warm on the journey. I woke up the next morning sick and dehydrated. After being sick for several hours, I realized it was some type of food poisoning. After a grueling ride to Montrose medical facilities, I was given a bag and deemed to have suffered from dysentery. DYSENTERY! I thought. That booger got me again. I was familiar as I had suffered a bout once before after eating an undercooked egg camping. Anyway, it’s the bit after you’ve gotten sick for so long you have nothing left to give, and dehydration kills folks.
So with pioneering and dysentery on the brain, we come to this, a debacle in Telluride unforeseen and being cautiously and carefully treated. Will we band together to protect ourselves as a whole, or will we be subject to our more basic animalistic selfish nature? Where are the breaking points and in what way will hope prevail?
C.S. Lewis wrote, “It is perfectly ridiculous to go about whimpering and drawing long faces because the scientists have added one more chance of painful and premature death to a world which already bristled with such chances and in which death itself was not a chance at all, but a certainty. This is the first point to be made: and the first action to be taken is to pull ourselves together. If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things — praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts — not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds.”
We should of course abide by social protocol and take care of each other and take a very deep collective breath.
Have a question? Kimberly can be reached at sinceyouasked81435@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.