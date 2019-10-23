DEAR EDITOR:
In the upcoming school board election for the Ridgway School District, I’m casting my vote for Valene Baskfield and Aimee Quadri.
As the former superintendent of the school district, I had ample opportunity to work with Valene in her position as school counselor in both the elementary and secondary schools. I always found her to be student-centered, well informed on the varied issues that challenged the district, and eager to work with others to identify complex problems and implement effective solutions. Her experience, dedication to students and ability to work with others will serve the district well.
As a parent of a Ridgway Elementary School student, longtime Ridgway local and recently appointed school board member, Aimee brings fresh eyes and perspective to the current board. Her commitment to improve the educational opportunities for all students, and ability to collaborate with fellow parents, board members, teachers and students will benefit the district as it faces future challenges.
With a focus on individualized education, experiential learning opportunities, challenging curricula and programs which support our students’ social-emotional growth, the Ridgway School District continues to be one of the best school districts in Colorado. I am very confident that Valene Baskfield and Aimee Quadri as school board members will use their skills to make it even better.
Please join me in voting for Valene Baskfield and Aimee Quadri.
Steve Smith
Ridgway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.