DEAR EDITOR:
On Jan. 25, leaders from Ouray County Republicans and Ouray County Democrats met to discuss the public trust regarding Sheriff Lance Fitzgerald. Attendees agreed to establish a formal committee with the Secretary of State’s office and develop a joint recall petition for the removal of Fitzgerald.
The petition to recall was submitted to and approved by Ouray County clerk and designated election official, Michelle Nauer. It states in part, “In the light of the recent arrest and continued negative events surrounding Lance Patrick Fitzgerald, Sheriff of Ouray County, we citizens of Ouray County do not have confidence that Sheriff Lance Fitzgerald can uphold the duties and responsibilities of his elected position.”
In making their decision, the group also considered the language of the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics (available through colorado.gov). This code expresses what law enforcement officers demand of those in their profession and what the public should expect. It includes the following relevant provisions.
“I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all; maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn, or ridicule; develop self-restraint; be constantly mindful of the welfare of others. Honest in thought and deed in both my personal and official life. I will be exemplary in obeying the laws of the land and the regulations of my department. … I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of law enforcement service.”
“This matter rises above normal partisan interests and has become a serious breach of the public trust of the citizens of Ouray County,” said Carolyn Dresler, vice chair of the Ouray County Democratic Party.
John Mitchell, chair of the Ouray County Republican Party, added, “All of us in Ouray County should band together to address this local issue and to express our expectations for our local and county officials.”
Formation of the Committee to Recall Ouray County Sheriff provides for an organizational structure to manage the circulation of the petition and conduct campaign operations for the recall vote. It also allows for the solicitation, receipt and expenditures on behalf of the campaign.
For further information about the Committee to Recall Ouray County Sheriff, contact Bob Larson at 970-325-4600 or bob@mmsouray.com.
Committee to Recall Ouray County Sheriff
