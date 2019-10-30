There’s a standard dictionary definition of fear that anyone can look up. It would be a waste of time and space to include it here. The sources of it are different, but everyone knows what fear feels like.
Growing up, I was afraid of my own shadow. Everything scared me. From severe storm warnings flashing across the TV screen to potential alien invasions, I lived in what felt like a constant state of fear, ready to run from whatever catastrophe came for me. Basically, I was Chuckie Finster.
It didn’t help that my older cousins deliberately frightened me with scary movies, too, mainly “It” and “Child’s Play.” I avoided clowns and dolls at all costs for about a decade. They still irk me.
I returned the favor by letting my younger cousin watch “Pet Semetary.” My uncle stormed in after Gage sliced his dad’s Achilles tendon. “OK, that’s enough,” and the party was over.
Ironically, I grew to love scary movies, but I still don’t do haunted houses or any other fake frights because life provides me with enough scares on a daily basis. And spiders. Never had an affinity for those eight-legged bastards with their head full of eyes, bulbous butts that poop out sticky webs and their uncanny ability to pop out at just the right time, like when you’re in the shower or on the pot, immobilized and vulnerable. Tarantulas supposedly taste like popcorn if you fry them over a fire. I learned that from one of those backcountry survival shows. Oh, hell no. I’d rather eat my own arm or starve to death. I digress.
But it’s Halloween, and everyone is feeling spooky. How cute. It’s a holiday that has become associated with free candy, elaborate costumes and pumpkin carving, but its origins are more fantastical. About 2,000 years ago in modern-day Ireland, Britain and northern France, the Celts celebrated their Nov. 1 new year with a festival the night of Oct. 31 called Samhain. The revelers would dress up and dance around bonfires lit with crops and sacrificial animals. It was a time when the Druids, Celtic priests and prophets looked into the future, hoping for good fortune during the upcoming harvest. They also believed the dead returned to Earth around the same time to terrorize the living. The ritual slaughters and willingness to burn their crops was meant to appease the restless spirits. This tradition continued until the Roman Empire conquered the Celtic territories around 43 A.D. Samhain then cross-pollinated with similar Roman fall festivals, including later on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, respectively. The night before All Saints’ Day was eventually called All Hallows’ Eve or Halloween (it was still Samhain, if you were Celtic).
Halloween didn’t catch on right away in the newly established American colonies, given the power of the Protestant religion. Colonials would hold harvest festivals each fall, but Halloween wasn’t widely accepted or celebrated until more Europeans immigrated to America. It’s morphed into what it is today after centuries of reinterpretation, barely resembling the original incarnation. Nowadays, especially in America, Samhain is more associated with Glen Danzig’s deathrock band of the same name after he left The Misfits or “The Wicker Man.”
Like the Celts’ Samhain festival, words have a way of redefining themselves over time. Fear isn’t Tim Curry in clown makeup or an animatronic killer baby doll anymore (I’m still terrified of having my Achilles cut whenever I sit on the edge of my bed).
I’ll let Kurt Vonnegut explain, as he did in a 1978 letter to his daughter Nanny: “About fear: I heard a Hindu holy man say at a lecture a couple years ago that it was crucial to learn how to make decisions without allowing fear to become involved — and that fear liked to hitch rides on all sorts of words and images. When fear intrudes on your thinking, it may be an old, old fear, hitching a ride still, but one which need not really concern you any more.”
Fear is more of an internal creation now; it’s insidious, hitching a ride on my insecurities and paranoia. Fear festers inside my skull. It’s inaction, more than anything — a frequent feeling of inadequacy or complacency.
Fear is self-doubt. Fear is regret. Fear is caring what other people think of you. Fear is letting free will slip away. Fear is a façade you create that hides what you truly want to do and say. Fear is faking it. Fear is wasting time. Fear is man-made. Fear is a myth, but we all still feel it, some more than others.
