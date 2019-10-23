DEAR EDITOR:
I have to admit I have never been a big fan of Ellen DeGeneres, but I have to say she made a good point after she was seen with former president George W. Bush in his box at a football game. She got knocked down by fellow liberals for being with a conservative, but she made a true statement when she said we don’t have to agree with someone on all points to be friends; kind of the opposite of the leaders in Washington and Denver who won’t try to work with each other to make improvements in our lives. Liberals in
Washington won’t stop trying to change the results of the 2016 election, and the liberals in Denver won’t accept that Coloradans voted to allow extraction industries to continue, but the Democrats took it upon themselves to change the laws we voted to maintain.
Liberal social justice leader LeBron James proved he only is for social justice when it benefits him. He was a total sellout for the Chinese Communists, when he knocked Houston Rockets General Manager Darly Morey for tweeting that he stands with freedom activists in Hong Kong. James makes big money from the Chinese, but if he is really for social justice, shouldn’t he be for freedom of expression for those being oppressed by Communism? He seems to think he has the right to free speech and demonstration for what he feels is right, but not those in Hong Kong who are standing up to Communist China. He follows the money.
The queen of conspiracy theories, Hillary Clinton, is at it again, as she cannot accept that she was a bad candidate. She claims that fellow liberal Jill Stein was a Russian plant to take votes from her in 2016 and that Tulsi Gabbard, another liberal, is the pick of the Russians this time. She cannot accept that she lost first to Barack Obama and then to President Donald Trump. What will her next claim as to why she lost be? She will never admit the truth, she lost because of who she is.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
