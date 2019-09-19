Dear Editor,
There is so much to grieve over, so much to cry and wail over. If I really think about the condition of humanity, the condition of water, the way we relate to one another, it hurts me to the core so I don’t very often think on these things. Yet when I work and walk and travel and talk, I seem to constantly be looking at the clock. I feel time is short and wonder how I can affect the course of relations. Does awe and wonderment pay into these equations, obviously, love is the anchor that keeps us sound where we can hear wisdom from one another even from the ground. I listen to the news only once in a while and wonder at the things people find important. We travel at such speed that wisdom is no longer found, the world goes by in a blur, how could we ever focus on the ground, sound, the birds and the bees, and the flowers and the trees? Ah! And what about these — humanity’s! People not profit, honoring one another as sacred equals. That’s where magic is born, where we fly like eagles with vision so sharp.
Jeff Brown
Ridgway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.