Do you remember the final scene in “Grease,” when John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are bouncing around at that cheesy carnival on the last day of school? And do you remember the part when they’re boogieing down in the Shake Shack? It’s that weird funhouse with the tippy floor that cantilevers up and down, up and down, as they clutch each other and belt out, “You’re the one that I want?” If you remember that scene, then you have the perfect visual metaphor for how I’ve been feeling lately in the midst of COVID-19. I feel like I’ve taken up residence in the Shake Shack. My typically rock-solid psyche is on a perpetual teeter-totter these days, rocketing me up and plunging me down with every news story, article or persuasive personal anecdote that comes my way. One minute, I’m cocky and confident about how the virus mess will shake out; I’m the consummate Pollyanna with a bullet-proof attitude of glowing positivity who plays the Glad Game: “I’m glad there’s a pandemic because we are forced to re-evaluate our priorities!” Moments later, as the Shake Shack shifts (usually after a dose of NPR), I’m clutching a spray bottle of bleach solution and trying to get my left eyebrow to stop twitching, awash in ugly fear. Media, gossip, conspiracy theories and an endless parade of opinions swirl around my brain like toxic confetti, clouding my thoughts, crowding out my own time-tested process of sorting and evaluating facts, details, and varying points of view. The deluge of information (whether true-ish or blatantly false) that surrounds this pandemic and the awful fears that come with it are trying really hard to get me to sign a six-month lease at the Shake Shack, but I just can’t commit to putting down first, last or security. I know I can get better housing.
Once, when I was teaching a preschool drama class, I invited my students to invent a character for me to play in a story we’d act out together. One little boy, with a round face and expressive brown eyes, already had one in mind. “You should be a Biggest Baddest Scary Fing!” (He meant “thing,” but I prefer “fing”). I asked him to describe such a Fing. “He’s got shaggy fur! And claws! And a mean face!” I asked him to show me how the Fing moved. “Like this!” He demonstrated the Fing’s slow shuffle. Then the little boy looked at me seriously and said, “When you be him, don’t sneak up on us. That would be too scary.” His classmates vehemently agreed, and I assured them that there would be absolutely no sneaking and that the Biggest Baddest Scary Fing would stay right where they could see him at all times. Maybe that’s what’s been most disconcerting for me about this pandemic, it snuck up on us. It’s the Biggest Baddest Scary Fing, and it did not play by the rules.
Stories are powerful. They’re how we make sense of the world. And the most powerful stories of all are the ones we tell ourselves. When we first moved aboard our sailboat and started making long passages, I would frequently be gripped with fear. I would tell myself, “What do you think you’re doing? What makes you think you can handle this? You’re not a sailor ... you’re just a drama teacher!” If a squall hit us in the middle of the night, I’d often find myself in my least favorite position on the boat: alone at the helm, in the darkness of night, while my husband dealt with whatever else needed to be done. One such night as I stood gripping the wheel, the salty splashes ferociously whipping my face as I turned Moxie into the wind as fast as I could so Travis could lower the mainsail, the boat was rocking sickeningly from beam to beam. I was terrified. I remember saying to myself, “I just can’t do this. I am incapable of this. This is not who I am!” But every single time I was so miserably scared and wanted so desperately to give up, somehow, I always managed to pull through, to get the job done, to rise to the occasion. This isn’t because I possess some sort of extraordinary inner strength or superpower; I did it because I had no other choice but to do it. Getting through those squally nights at the helm woke me up to my own potential. All of a sudden, I had a new story to tell about myself. In the new story, I’m not “just a drama teacher,” I’m a sailor who can do hard stuff, who can battle the biggest and baddest of scary fings.
Getting through these weird, wild days of COVID-19 requires us all to write not just a new story, but a whole bookshelf full of new volumes, ones in which we are the heroes, the innovators, the champions of humanity and kindness. As for me, I think I need to write a new story in which I’m no longer held captive by paralyzing fears, but instead standing at the helm with confidence, steering the ship through the dark night. In my new story, I think I’ll hit the Shake Shack with a giant wrecking ball, smash it to splinters and stand steadily with my feet on the ground, trusting that whatever challenges come our way, we will rise to meet them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.