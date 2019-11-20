With the mess going on in my life, not to mention with this country and climate, how can I be thankful or give thanks in the turmoil?
—Phyllis Warburton, Williamsburg, Virginia
Several readers responded in similar fashion, distraught over job loss, finances, health, family and relationship issues. While I’m not sure the exact mess you’re going through, I do know that you are being conditioned to better handle the road that lies ahead of you. I don’t believe any of us are truly comfortable in uncertainty or turmoil, but I do think positive change can come from perspective, and the unifying characteristics of our country and human race.
Whatever you are going through right now, keep going. The alternative is to give up, roll over and die, and that’ll come soon enough, so why rush it? While it’s easier to say, “Act out of who you are, not what’s happening to you,” or “always find the positive,” those old adages might not be the anecdote on a very dark day.
I have a neighbor who was lamenting a severe scar on her leg, only to later be inspired by an amputee who skis. I have a colleague, who not only lost both his children in the past six years, but also his wife recently. I have a girlfriend who just announced she was pregnant with the couple’s third child, only to learn that her husband’s unknown affair also resulted in a pregnancy. The point is that life is messy. Between health battles and politics and shootings in our schools, to sex trafficking, climate change and national affairs, there can appear to be a great deal of sadness, and as one reader put it, “What’s there to be thankful for anyway?”
For starters, are you upright, breathing and eating solids? The fact that we even woke up to this beautiful Telluride morning is a miracle. Suffering is the alchemy of transformation. In all times of turmoil, there is always a counterpoint, a blessing in disguise or silver lining that exists to nurture our growth. Nana says that if we all placed our problems in a pile and saw everyone else’s problems, we would quickly scurry to grab back our own. The best way to have an attitude of gratitude is to exhibit humility and gain perspective. Sleeping funny on my neck doesn’t hurt as badly when I see my friend in a neck brace after her car wreck. And what I consider a measly budget that is just enough to make ends meet appears a gross excess when volunteering or observing families that struggle to put food on the table.
The idea is to use pain and experiences to guide yourself through change. It is not easy and often not pretty, but you can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you. Some of the wealthiest people I know are miserable due to lack of purpose or direction. Jim Carrey has a cool quote, “I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it’s not the answer.” If you’re not in the present moment, you are either looking back with pain and regret, or forward with uncertainty and anxiety. It’s important to embrace what is happening in the present. It could always be better, but remember, it could also be worse. Often, we say we remain hopeful or have hope that things will get better, an optimistic attitude that says in the future it could happen. However, it is the faith in things unseen that says it is so now. It takes a very wise mind to have this realization, this peace during tumultuous times. Yoga helps us train our minds to disassociate from the chaos. Prayer and meditation invite us to be more resilient and resourceful whenever problems arise. Even a nice chat with a good friend can alleviate anxiety and create feelings of acceptance. But how can you be thankful when the picture is bleak and all the crayons in your box are black?
How quickly a shift in our feelings of gratitude and perspective can enable us to see the light and the gifts we are given through grim circumstances. Just as we all realize just how good we have it when it’s gone, shifting focus to the present moment and everything you have going for you can be cathartic. Jealous of your neighbor and their success? Little did you know most of their wealth is being consumed trying to regain their health from a tragic illness. Inconsolable or embarrassed because a family member supports politics or believes something different from yours? I see it as an opportunity for both sides to grow in knowledge and understanding. You’ll never get someone to see your side of things unless you are willing to see theirs. The goal is to get to a place where you can simply observe what is happening to you and around you and be less reactionary to it. Change what you can, accept what you cannot and have the wisdom to know the difference. Listen to the whispers in the waiting, and discern what it is you are supposed to learn on your journey. What tools are you being equipped with to better handle your own future? If you remain at a loss, I find it helpful to simply begin to count your blessings. Give thanks that you have the ability to draw air and that your feet and legs can get you around. Be thankful for your breakfast. Those with a servant’s heart grateful for what they have and focused on elevating those around them find the most joy.
