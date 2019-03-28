Dear Allison,
Why isn’t tele skiing cool anymore?
—Nobody Cares That I Tele
Dear Nobody,
Your boyfriend cares that I tele? I don’t though. Alpine foreva, baby. Where shall I begin.
For one thing, you people with your free-heeling, sprinting-on-the-cat-track, bellows-bending, smugs already think you’re the coolest folks on the hill, so why do you even care what the luddite alpine skiers and idiot snowboarders think anyway?
You can take your smug and shove it in a sack.
We get you’re in way better shape than we are. Your whole day is a cardio workout whereas the rest of us fatties have to carry our 1,000-pound alpine setups up Palmyra Peak to burn the requisite calories so as to be able to even fit into our ski pants.
Why do you feel the need to fight gravity in two different directions? I’m sorry, was rocketing down a 45- or 50-degree bump run with your feet locked into your planks just oh-so-easy and boring? It just wasn’t good enough to have to worry about blowing up and dying, you also want to worry about doing freaking lunges while trying not to die?
You guys officially win the sufferfest. Only the burliest and most skilled geniuses on skis could actually need to design a workout in what is already a workout. It’s like a hot pocket hot pocket.
What’s with the outfits also? We get you’re going to be sweating all day because you are just in that good of shape, but do you have to be so drab and sloppy about it? Open vents, greys, olive green and black. Duct tape everywhere. If you want to be the best athletes of all the dirtbags, take some pride in your getup. At least the goddamn rando racers dress like they take themselves too seriously.
Also, screw you guys in the backcountry. The fact that all you need to do is just put skins on and go is infuriating. And then you’re 10 times slower skiing down all the fun stuff and we alpine Neanderthals have to get hypothermia in the safe zone watching you meticulously drop your knees.
Finally, generally, just go faster.
So ... I’m joking, you silly billies. Tele skiing is still pretty cool. I actually like the flow of it and nothing beats watching an actually good tele skier absolutely shredding while hitting those kneecaps close to the snow.
I think, like every version of planking, tele had a novelty period where everyone was like “oooooh, what’s that guy doing, ooooooh, Hansel, so hot right now.”
Now that it is more popular, it simply isn’t weird or new to see anymore.
And like every sport, you all are gonna have haters. Who cares? I, for one, am jealous that tele skiers can actually get a work out when only two groomers are open and the rest of us are getting drunk trying to make Chair 4 terrain interesting.
Just do me a favor? No tele-pining. If you’re going to do it, do it deep and do it right.
Any single tele skiers feel free to email me. We can go out for craft beers and kale salads. The more duct tape on your jacket the better.
Allison can be reached at blaire.perry@gmail.com.
