Right now, like everyone else, Second Chance Humane Society is being humbly reminded of the importance of taking care of one another and our community. Our mission is “Connecting Pets, People & Community While Saving Lives.” We want you to know that we are here to help. We have been spending the last several days adjusting our operations to best match the need of our communities, while adhering to the guidelines of how to best keep our communities, staff and pets safe. Here are the current changes to our operations:
We remain committed to providing high quality care to our shelter pets with a goal of keeping them healthy and adoptable. We are anticipating a significant increase in stray and abandoned pets in the coming weeks, and are preparing for this by seeking adoptive homes for our current shelter population so we can make space now for those coming in.
A new critical focus is the establishment of an emergency foster care network to meet the sheltering needs that our facilities cannot fulfill and networking with our regional animal welfare partners to share resources and make necessary preparations.
In alignment with safety protocols, we have put a hold on all of our community dog training classes and volunteer orientations at the shelter and are reducing our public hours, public areas and public contact. We are now receiving adopters by appointment basis only from 2-5 pm Wednesday through Saturday. Part of this reduction for public hours is also so we can devote additional time to increasing sanitizing routines to all our public areas.
We are actively encouraging community members, who are prepared to do so, to adopt pets into your families at this time. Currently, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States. If you are ready to adopt, please call ahead as we can discuss the adoption process and provide paperwork and procedures in advance to minimize your time at the shelter.
In the coming weeks, our community members are going to need support in caring for their pets. Our pets are an incredible emotional support for so many of us, and Second Chance is going to continue working hard to keep pets and people together throughout this challenging time.
Whether it be in providing families with pet food or with resources for caring for pets or even providing a temporary home for them, we are here to help and are working toward developing support networks for all these needs while reaching out to learn about additional needs.
We are also working to expand our Pet Food Bank. This is a service we have had available to low-income families and are anticipating an increase in demand for this service.
Additionally, we are also extending our community medical program. Pets are part of our families and still need care during these times so our community medical program is available, by appointment, to support families in keeping their pets healthy, too. Low-income individuals and families can schedule an appointment for a free medical exam and a full menu of low-cost, non-emergency services such as vaccinations, heartworm prevention, micro-chipping, etc. (visit our website to learn more). Pets will receive individual appointments and can be dropped off and picked up at our shelter’s medical facility in Ridgway.
Our thrift shops are currently closed and, as of March 19th, will no longer be able to accept donations until further notice.
With our thrift shops closed, which provide 76 percent of our operating revenue, and our largest fundraising event of the year postponed, it goes without saying that we need community support now more than ever to maintain our shelter and community services at this time. We thank you for any level of donation you can provide.
Please contact Second Chance Humane Society at 970-626-2273 or online (adoptmountainpets.org) to learn how you can receive services, adopt, volunteer, foster, or donate to our programs and services. Also, please let us know of any additional needs you are facing in keeping your pets as part of your families.
