DEAR EDITOR:
In 1998, Donald Trump was interviewed by People magazine. In that interview, he expressed the following: “If I were to run I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up.” I bet my numbers would be terrific. I do not believe most Republicans are dumb. However, many of them do get most of their news from heavily biased Fox News and apparently most are not bothered by his persistent lying. I believe many Republicans put up with him because he nominates far right judges, loves to deregulate at the expense of the environment, denies climate change, is all for coal and other fossil fuels and against alternative clean energy, claims to be pro-life yet willingly advocates for the reduction of programs that help the poor and is fine with the death penalty, discriminates against immigrants, fires well-qualified people because they disagree with his policies and because he is anti-government and likes to operate as if he is a king and the hell with democracy. I have no respect for President Trump, but I have to hand it to him, he knew he could lie and get terrific numbers to vote for him.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
