Dear Kimberly,
I’m a recent grad, and although I have hope in my generation, the hate and violence and the state of our country is overwhelming. How do you best determine what is right if there is no precedent?
—Emily Nichols, LA
First of all, congratulations on your achievement! The state of the country is unsettled, to say the least. I sit on a scholarship committee in Telluride, and learning more about the obstacles so many students face, it’s amazing how many overcome those issues on top of the usual challenges of growing up.. Now, just as you were about to celebrate the capstone of your high school career, you not only have to skip senior prom and graduation, but you also realize you have to grow up faster than you thought.
These troubled times are laying bare many of our country’s deep-seated problems. Part of growing up is realizing that the previous generation doesn’t have all the answers, and we must keep asking the right questions. If the world is going to get better, we must learn from our mistakes. There might not be a precedent, but there is knowing and doing what is right. And doing what is right isn’t always easy or convenient or comfortable. You mentioned feeling overwhelmed, which is OK. I’d encourage you to also feel inspired. With all the uncertainly and challenges the country faces right now, this is your world to help shape. The scholarship committee also showed me that your generation is full of hope. You are intelligent, caring, sharp, resilient and brimming with aspiration.
America’s gone through tough times before, and each time we’ve came out stronger. We learned from past mistakes and figured out how to make things better. Deaf ears prevail. Comprehension goes by the wayside. Responses to comments are met with immediate dismissal. Critical thinking seems to be nonexistent. Despite living in the information age, we appear to be drowning in the opposite. Hate, as the saying goes, is taught. So, too, is distrust. Violence leads to retaliation, which leads to more violence.
We are seeing victims of retaliation and people communicating threats possibly spurred by the actions taken by mobs that have caused much damage to property and attacked individuals, none of whom have anything to do with their grievances. Regardless of how one conducts themselves, all are guilty. How sad that we as a species cannot just follow the golden rule.
Our nation is blessed with great abundance. The natural beauty and those spacious skies which spread as far as the eye can see evoke a sense of just how small we are. In 1893, Katharine Lee Bates wrote the poem which eventually became “America, The Beautiful” and outlined a promise in our unofficial second national anthem:
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
O beautiful for pilgrim feet,
Whose stern, impassioned stress
A thoroughfare for freedom beat
Across the wilderness!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!
O beautiful for heroes proved
In liberating strife,
Who more than self their country loved
And mercy more than life!
America! America!
May God thy gold refine,
Till all success be nobleness,
And every gain divine!
O beautiful for patriot dream
That sees beyond the years
Thine alabaster cities gleam
Undimmed by human tears!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
The poem pays homage to the original immigrants who sought freedom from religious persecution experienced in their homeland. Thanks are given to those souls who filled the role of protecting the newly found freedoms against forces that would attempt to take them away.
The dream of the patriots — the remarkable form of government, which our founding fathers constructed, indeed sees beyond the years. Over and over, the lyrics solicit bringing us brotherhood from sea to sea. That vision must be shared. From the beginning of time, man has managed to stumble and fall while trying to achieve this goal. These recent events continue to remind us of that fact. Humans are supposed to be the pinnacle of life on this planet, yet we continue to be incredibly cruel to each other, and that trait is not limited to any one group. We humans have a history of treating those who look, act or think differently than we do adversely. There is no discrimination in this regard just as this new viral health threat cares not about our political affiliation or beliefs, our ethnicity or any other designation. All are guilty. Hate can and does find a home in hearts of all designations. Hate leads to violence, and violence spreads more hate.
Ronald Reagan once said, “We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken society is guilty rather than the lawbreakers. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual in accountable for his actions.”
Morals, compassion, decency, kindness, love — none of these things can be legislated. It is up to the individual to learn, accept and live those qualities.
