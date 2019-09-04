There’s something about cheap beer that makes me happy. Maybe it’s habit. Maybe it’s the effect. Maybe it’s both. My all-time favorite beer is Iron City bottles (Pittsburgh Pabst, as I call it). It goes down easy; too easy, most of the time. As a registered minister of the Universal Life Church Monastery, my friends had me officiate their Friday the 13th wedding a couple years ago. My payment? A case of Iron City bottles. The lord works in mysterious ways. But too bad it’s not sold west of the Ohio River.
See, I refer to myself as a budget beer connoisseur. Historically, I’ve sipped on Pabst Blue Ribbon, which was voted the world’s best beer in 1893, as the can still proudly states. That’s the year Chicago hosted the World’s Columbian Exposition to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival. A grand event by all accounts. Entrepreneur H.H. Holmes built an apartment complex in the city shortly before the world’s fair — a popular spot during the event. Guests checked in, but never checked out. Holmes, who had a medical background, became what many consider America’s first serial killer, as he dismembered people in macabre ways. His building earned the nickname the “Murder Castle.” It got terrible Yelp reviews. There are theories that Holmes also may have been the infamous international murderer Jack the Ripper, who terrorized the streets of London in 1888. So every time I order a Pabst and see that “world’s best” proclamation, I think of Mr. Holmes. The mind works in mysterious ways.
Here in Telluride, my go-to swill is the $2 Utica Club cans that O’Bannon’s serves up. The bartenders there know to garnish it with a lime wedge. I’m classy, after all. But boozing alone like Bukowski is a sure sign of alcoholism, so I like to share happy hour and late nights with like-minded friends, especially at the end of a long week — or random weeknight — that spirals into revelry.
The boys know how to have a good time … aka we drink heavily and listen to heavy metal. The ritual is surely terrifying to the outsiders.
It’s not a proper night out if Judas Priest’s “Thunder Road” isn’t blared through OB’s fuzzy speakers, while we all strike power poses and play air guitar like hairy, overgrown 12-year-olds with rock star aspirations. But this is America, and if you want to get drunk in public and mimic Rob Halford’s high-pitched pipes with your buddies, have at it. The playlist almost always includes Ratt (“Round and Round”), W.A.S.P. (“I Wanna Be Somebody”), David Lee Roth (“Just Like Paradise”), Dokken (“Breaking the Chains”), Skid Row (“Slave to the Grind”) and anything Van Halen (not Van Hagar), among others. Those are bands that had their heyday during the hair metal boom of the 1980s. The guitar licks and solos are over the top, the lyrics are cheesy as hell but anthemic, and we look like fools imitating them. If we want to get more technical with our musicianship, we’ll throw on some thrash metal — Slayer, Metallica, Motorhead — and try not to get forearm cramps feigning triplets. Our one buddy, we’ll call him Shane, is a drummer, so he air drums, while the rest of us play lead. We all handle vocal duties.
Sometimes I’ll play some Killswitch Engage, Mastodon or He Is Legend. It doesn’t go over well. One particular bartender, who shall remain nameless, skips those types of “screamer” songs. And absolutely no Lamb of God, the bartender reminds me every time I’m standing in front of the jukebox.
All anyone ever asks of us during this display of insanity is we headbang away from the uninterested, if not confused, patrons and leave when the clock strikes 2 a.m. Even then, we usually spill into the street, light up American Spirits and stumble to someone’s house in order to keep the party going. Naturally, these private events include more metal, air shredding and libations. If you’ve never drunk aged Armenian brandy out of a machine gun-shaped bottle while blaring Black Sabbath, then you haven’t lived life to its fullest. It’s our communion. A shared interest in good times and metal music is what brought us together. The first time I met my friend John, we ended up back at his place quizzing each other about Slayer albums and throwing down to “Raining Blood” and “Hand of Doom.” The world works in mysterious ways.
At some point during every jam session, we make plans to start our own band. It’s going to be a blend of metal, punk, grindcore and surf rock. We’re still pondering the name, and Shane needs to go to the Front Range to get his drums — something he’s been meaning to do for the past three years. John has the guitars and bass, and we’ll all sing, because we all have different vocal strengths. As another friend Stan put it one night, “I just want to make music that scares people.” We all snickered in agreement, then cracked another beer and turned up Iron Maiden.
Bruce Dickinson screamed, “I have a constant fear that something’s always near. Fear of the dark. Fear of the dark.”
