DEAR EDITOR:
As an individual who lives in Ouray County, I rely on law enforcement to ensure a safe community for residents and visitors, I am appalled to read in last week’s Plaindealer that I am unable to obtain the answer to a simple question: Is Ouray County Undersheriff Richard Herman, who has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of child sex crimes, currently on active duty with the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office?
I am well aware that Herman has not been found guilty of these crimes, however, if there is substantial evidence to warrant indictment, it seems quite clear that he should not be interacting with the public as a law enforcement officer.
I ask that the public be apprised of Herman’s status immediately, and that Herman be placed on administrative leave with reduced pay (if this action has not already occurred).
Robyn Cascade
Ridgway
