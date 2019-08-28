We’ve all heard that wisdom comes from experience, yet experience comes from mistakes. As a woman raised in the South and planted in the West, I’ve come to observe some commonalities we humans share. Previously serving as a reporter and headhunter, I’ve had the opportunity to meet, interview and learn about thousands of strangers. Funny enough, we are all pretty much cut from the same cloth; we all experience pain, happiness, disappointment, hope, fear and love. It is not what happens to us. but how we react to these things that make us who we are. My parents raised me to always act out of who I am, not how I feel. A wise adage easier said than done. However, seeing how a Catholic man from Wisconsin could marry a Protestant woman from North Carolina and happily make it work for 38-plus years, I bought in. A mutt I may be, but perspective I have. Sweet tea, anyone?
Life is interesting. In the end, some of our greatest pains become our greatest strengths. If you don’t like something, change it. If you cannot change it, change your attitude. Every day brings something for us to be grateful for, despite the sad things that might be going on. Courage is knowing it might hurt and doing it anyway. The funny thing is, stupidity works the same way, and that is why life is so difficult. A negative mind will not get you a positive life. Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.
There’s not a family tree in existence that doesn’t have several nuts and a few bad apples. The best part of any family tree is its roots. My mother’s mother, Nana, has one of the strongest characters of anyone I know. Raised in a dirt “dog patch,” as she likes to call it, with newspaper as insulation and nine brothers and sisters, she said all her mama ever brought home was another baby. Great Grandaddy was a drunk that beat the hell out of Grandmama, but she outlived him, had a house of her own and a ring on every finger when she died. After Great Grandaddy passed, Grandmama sat in the car as they buried him, and when Nana, Aunt Bet, Aunt Dot, Aunt Sadie and Aunt Judy got back in the car, all Grandmama said is, “Let’s go eat.” Of the sisters, Rena Lou, Sadie Mae, Betty Jean, Dorothy Fay and Judy Kay, each had her own path and stories. I remember growing up and hearing the tales of each of these women and trying to process their choices.
I consider Nana a sage. She says things like, “Your future self is watching you right now through memories,” and “If you want to bring people around to your way of thinking, you need to first show them that you are open to theirs.” Others include, “Never stop being a good person because of bad people,” and “People who judge you by your past don’t belong in your future.” I could go on for days.
The point is, if you listen closely enough, someone will tell you what kind of person they are. Coming from a tight Southern clan, all we do is eat and talk. There is an octagonal, triple-tiered lazy Susan table that Grandaddy built at Nana’s house. Adjacent to it is the sitting room, with rocking chairs and overstuffed couches and chairs. We all have our place at the table, each side is the width of the tips of Grandaddy’s fingers to his elbows, so everyone has enough room. Company is always welcome and that table has seen many, many years and many a visitor. After you eat, you sit around in a circle and visit for hours. Telling stories of the past, sharing dreams for the future and just being family. It is a blessing I have come to realize I took for granted only by being so far away. How often life works that way. But it is through the stories and the shared experiences that you learn. Listen and learn.
The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change their future by merely changing their attitude. Listening to the attitudes about town and seeing how things change over generations is both terrifying and inspiring. Life humbles you; as you age you realize how much time you wasted on nonsense. Better to light one little candle than to curse the darkness. It’s fascinating how some folks let the things they possess possess them. If serving is beneath you, then leading is beyond you. Nana taught me how to whip up a mess of grits and how to have an attitude of gratitude.
There’s a poem by Ilan Shamir on the bathroom wall at work that reads, Advice from a River:
“Go with the flow, Immerse yourself in nature
Slow down and meander, Go around the obstacles
Be thoughtful of those downstream, Stay current
The beauty is in the journey!”
I like that thought. I love the outdoors and camping, and we did it all the time growing up. Having the stillness to just watch a river, to be present and mindful and watch it flow is very therapeutic. Rivers never go in reverse. We should be more like rivers, forgetting our pasts and focusing on the future. No amount of regret can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future. How much better would we be if we listened and loved more? Nature is one of the greatest teachers. How much do we worship and honor the spring when it finally comes because we know its value by enduring the winter? The moon teaches us that it’s OK to go through phases. The sun teaches us that no matter how many times you go down, to keep rising.
It takes great courage to faithfully follow what we know to be true. Courage is going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm. If you fail, it’s simply your first attempt in learning. Every day may not be good, but there is good in every day. Let’s use this forum to listen to each other, to learn and to put more love in this world. Not bashing ideas and beliefs because they’re not our own. Not seeing past the tips of our own noses because we’re so smart or rich or powerful. Daddy taught me to treat paupers and kings alike, and perspective truly is everything. Once you carry your own water, you learn the value of every drop. If you choose being kind over being right, you will be right every time.
There’s an art installation in Europe that actually has you put on a pair of someone else’s shoes and walk around in them, literally listening to an audio book of them telling their story. The attempt is to bring people together through understanding. I’d like to start that ripple effect in our tiny town to see if we can make it better and achieve more love. Sometimes you can’t see yourself clearly until you see yourself in the eyes of others.
We both enjoy and endure one of the most beautiful places yet harsh climates in the nation, let’s strengthen our sense of community by building stronger relationships. We are not here to one up one another, but to help one another up. Friends and friendly neighborhood columnists who love clichés support you, so cherish them. It is not the mountains we conquer but ourselves. What if your situation helps another? See you in the inbox.
Kimberly Corrigan can be reached at sinceyouasked81435@gmail.com.
