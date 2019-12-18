DEAR EDITOR:
The Democrats are about to deliver impeachment to the far left of their constituency. Funny thing is that many were proposing impeachment while Trump was only a candidate. The Dems first were going to impeach him over “Russian collusion.” Some $35 million later they couldn’t find anything even after Shifty Adam Schiff assured that he had evidence numerous times. They finally found something they did not like in a July 2019 phone call that may not be “perfect,” but certainly did not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.
One of the charges may be contempt of Congress. Even when the Democrats would not wait to properly go thru the judicial branch as they should have in regards to subpoenas and testimony. They were too much in a rush to deliver to the far left of their party and try not to disrupt the Democratic primaries. Congress may have oversight responsibility. They do not tell the Executive Branch what to do anymore than the Executive Branch tells them what to do. The Founding Fathers purposely made all three branches equal so none would override the others.
Abuse of power may be another charge so we can assume impeachment will start immediately should Joe Biden win the presidency, since he definitely abused his powers as VP to enrich his son.
From another perspective you would think the economy would be tanking. However, the stock market is breaking records even when we are in a “trade war” with China. Unemployment is near the lowest ever. We are energy independent even though Democrats are trying to stop energy production. Plus President Trump’s favor ability ratings are improving.
Is impeachment going to be the new norm if you don’t like someone in another party? If you can’t win, impeach or change the rules i.e. electoral college?
Ed Moreland
Montrose
