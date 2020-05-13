Hi, my name is Bugsy Balone, and I have the good fortune of being in a foster home while I wait for my forever family to discover me. My rescuers at Second Chance Humane Society have been turning to foster homes more frequently the past few months and seeing so many positive results from it. If you have ever considered fostering a pet please read on, because you are still needed.
In the past few months, Second Chance went from three active foster homes to 23, and they are still seeking more. They have had over 40 pets go through foster care as they made space in the shelter for additional pets. The program has been successful with pets either being adopted by their foster families or foster families directly helping to get them adopted.
Pets are adjusting well in their foster homes and, as a result, finding it easier to settle in to their adoptive homes. Foster parents are reporting many benefits to their experiences. For example, one foster parent stated, “It has been helping me see and focus on the good in the world and not the ugly stuff that has been going on”.
The process of becoming a foster provider is quick and easy, starting with completing a foster care application on Second Chance’s website followed by a phone discussion to best determine what kind of foster pet your home and lifestyle are best suited for. For example, an extremely timid and elderly dog might not do well in a home with six energetic children forming a rock band.
Fostering a pet in need of shelter, love and guidance requires extra time and space in your home and heart, but it is one of the most rewarding ways to help homeless pets. Furthermore, you get the great pleasure of having a loving pet in your home without the long-term commitment.
ABOUT ME
I am a 7-year-old Dachhuahua (Dachshund/Chihuahua mix). I asked my foster family to write a little about me. This is what they said (I added some comments in parentheses):
Bugsy is a very friendly dog that asks for attention frequently (because I know when you need a cuddle break). She loves walks and will need them because she is a little overweight (this is true, but it’s not my fault). Bugsy is used to chilling on the couch and would be happy to be in your lap too (very happy indeed). She is potty trained, and may try to tell you when she needs to go out (yes, you just need to listen to me). She is used to sleeping on her owner's bed and does not like being left in a separate room at night (um, yeah … because I can’t make sure you are OK if I can’t see you).
I am also good with other dogs and my temperament says I would probably be good with children as I have shown no signs of aggression in foster care. I don’t have “men issues,” but it is clear my last person was a woman as I migrate to maternal energy. I hope to find my forever chill-out home soon.
Second Chance Humane Society has been serving Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties for 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 or visit adoptmountainpets.org to learn how you can receive emergency food or medical services, adopt, volunteer, foster, or donate to our programs and services. Let us know what challenges you are facing in keeping your pets as part of your families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.