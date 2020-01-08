DEAR EDITOR:
The United States and most of the world measures economic growth by the gross domestic product (GDP). A 2013 study by the Australia National University indicated that income was a little over $3,000 in 1950 per capita and soared to about $11,000 by 2013. That is impressive when the only measure you use is money. However, the study then factored in a welfare check of human beings. They labeled that welfare check genuine progress indicator or GPI. This took in factors like inequality and pollution that take a toll on our well being. Utilizing this measure per capita income was at $2,000 in 1950 and less than $3,000 by 2013! In 2019, New Zealand has become the first nation to formally drop GDP as their measure of economic success. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the budget would no longer maximize GDP, but instead maximize well being. Aside from schools, hospitals and roads, budgets would be allocated according to their impact of five government priorities: mental health, child well being, inequalities of indigenous people, building a nation adapted to the digital age and fashioning a low emissions economy. New Zealand has been followed by Bolivia and Ecuador. These approaches may seem radical for some, but I would hope that the majority of the people in the world would agree that money is not the thing they value most. For example, there is increasing alarm in the world that this planet may not survive unless we greatly reduce fossil fuels and repair our damaged ecosystem. A sky rocketing GDP would be meaningless if in the course of amassing huge amounts of money the planet is destroyed. The U.S. is the richest nation in the world, but many Americans are very unhappy. Drug use is epidemic and a recent Gallup Poll indicated that 70 percent of Americans are emotionally disconnected from their jobs. That same poll indicated that 85 percent of people on the planet are emotionally disconnected from their jobs! Maybe we the people and our politicians need to rethink what in life is really important and abandon GDP like New Zealand, Bolivia and Ecuador.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
