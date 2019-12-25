Everything everyone loves and loathes about me is Pittsburgh. My blue-collar work ethic, my willingness to help out however I can, my tendency to let people know where they stand (for better or worse), my sarcasm. What you see is what you get. Put it this way, my best friend who I’ve known since kindergarten calls me blunt and abrasive. He says if you didn’t know me, you’d think I’m an asshole, but I’m really a big teddy bear (his words). I guess he’s right. It’s really not for me to say or care about.
To be fair, I grew up in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, a borough on the Monongahela River less than 20 miles south, as the crow flies, from Pittsburgh proper. Its only claim to fame is that Lewis and Clark bought one of their boats there before exploring the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase. When I was growing up, the former boat-making business was a bar, The Shamrock, that served teenagers. Probably still does.
Elizabeth might as well have been Mars. Everyone seemed to reproduce with each other before they could legally drink. All the schools I attended were next to farms (the cornfield across from the high school stadium was used for parking on Friday nights). A porno shop was the longest-running business in town. Probably still is. Since they never carded anyone, we use to get bored and wander in there and giggle at all the sex toys. Who buys this stuff? As we matured, the definition of a good time meant drinking moonshine — that’s what we called all homemade grain liquor, but it wasn’t quite high-proof ethanol or else we’d all be blind or dead — and getting drunk around a bonfire. After graduating, if you cared enough to get a diploma, you started working. College was for cake-eaters, but I saw it as an opportunity to finally leave Elizabeth (a football scholarship helped). I felt alien there, like I was too big for such a podunk town. I was going to be somebody. They’d write my name in history books and name a small rural park after me. There’s something to be said for ambition, or ignorance, but I can’t say what.
I wanted to flee to a faraway place where no one knew my name, partially because I’ve never been a big fan of people, with their personalities and emotions and opinions. You know, when you think about it, the Grinch didn’t really hate Christmas, he hated people. That’s understandable.
But as the years passed, my Pittsburgh-ness has become more evident, especially since I’m so far from home. I now take a certain amount of pride in where I come from and how I grew up. It was salt-of-the-earth, honest living. I’ve come to see that it ain’t like that everywhere.
That’s part of the reason why I still fly the Pittsburgh colors, no matter where I’m at. Even if you’ve never been there, when you see my Pirates hat or Steelers jacket, you know what it stands for. It’s a no-nonsense, work-hard-play-hard sensibility. We take care of our own. Like Charlie Daniels said, “You just go and lay your hand on a Pittsburgh Steelers' fan, and I think you're gonna finally understand.”
Enough time has passed to soften any sour memories and unjustified resentment, and I find myself going home for the holidays. It’ll be a time spent with family and friends, visiting old stomping grounds, and reminiscing, even though it’s not the same place I left. The Steel City, which saw numerous steel mills shutter in the 1980s, has undergone a Rust Belt revival recently as tech has become a booming industry, but she still has her scars and never-say-die character.
I miss Primanti Brothers sandwiches and Iron City beer, partying on the North Side during Steelers games, Attic Records in Millvale, and the view of downtown from Mount Washington, to name a few things. I’ll never miss Pittsburgh traffic, though. The numerous tunnels and bridges in and out of the city makes driving feel like a real-life game of Mario Kart.
I’m a pretty easygoing guy, but stick me in rush hour traffic and I’m liable to snap, stomping the hoods and roofs of nearby cars, smashing windshields with my fists, and climbing to the highest point nearby with a hostage on my hip. I’ve been meaning to ask my friend in urban planning how the hell traffic still happens despite our brightest minds continuously working toward building the city of tomorrow. Is it just chalked up to chance, or is it an accepted outcome like typos are for journalists? At least typos don’t lead to mayhem and aneurysms. Well, maybe sometimes.
Anyway, as the year, and decade, comes to a close, it’ll be nice to share it with loved ones back home.
As for my end-of-year thoughts, here it is: It’s been a decade of dead ends and deterrents, broken hearts and brain farts. Thank Lemmy it’s all in the past.
To think, I’ll be 40 by the end of the next decade. A friend told me that your late 20s and early 30s is an important time in figuring out who you truly are in accordance with the planetary alignment and stars. I told her that those stars she bases her life around have most likely been dead for longer than she’s been alive, we’re just down here creating some sort of meaning out of the night sky’s nonsense in reading their twinkling shadows, but I understood her point.
